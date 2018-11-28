Law enforcers raid Ukrgazvydobuvannia's branches

Law enforcement agencies have raided branches of JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia, in particular, the Lvivgazvydobuvannia gas production branch and Ukrgazspetsbudmontazh construction and assembly branch, the press service of the company has reported.

The raids were carried out in accordance with the request of the investigators of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Poltava, Kharkiv and Lviv regions.

"During the investigative actions, a number of documents relating to the cooperation of the branches of Ukrgazvydobuvannia with counterparties for the procurement of labor, goods and services, as well as technical documentation were seized. For their part, the branches of Ukrgazvydobuvannia collaborate with law enforcement officials," the company said.

The Ukrgazvydobuvannia also said that the company itself and its branches are operating as usual.