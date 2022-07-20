Economy

16:57 20.07.2022

Ukrgazvydobuvannia launches new well with daily flow rate of 100,000 cubic meters of gas in Poltava region

Ukrgazvydobuvannia launches new well with daily flow rate of 100,000 cubic meters of gas in Poltava region

JSC Ukrgazvydobuvannya launched a new well with a depth of over 6,000 meters in Poltava region with a flow rate of 100,000 cubic meters of gas per day, the company's press service reported on Wednesday.

According to it, the Ukrburgaz team performed difficult work, since the well was not only deep, but also had a directional profile.

"The work was completed ahead of schedule, planned even before the full-scale war. And each additional day of well operation means additional cubic meters of gas for the country," acting General Director of Ukrgazvydobuvannya Oleksandr Romaniuk said.

In 2021, the company drilled and connected 50 new wells to the onshore infrastructure, carried out 243 well workovers, performed 609 coiled tubing operations, 105 hydraulic fracturing operations, 11 sidetrack drilling operations, and equipped 77 wells with an artificial lift system.

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy owns 100% of the shares of Ukrgazvydobuvannia.

