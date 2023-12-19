Economy

10:59 19.12.2023

Ukrgazvydobuvannia commissions two more wells with total daily flow rate of 200,000 cubic meters

Ukrgazvydobuvannia commissioned two wells at one field with a total flow rate of 200,000 cubic meters per day, the press service of Naftogaz Ukrainy reported on Tuesday.

According to it, the first well was drilled back in 1975, but over time it became an inactive well due to technical complications. After the analysis, a decision was made to drill a sidetrack and then carry out several stages of hydraulic fracturing.

“This approach turned out to be successful, which provided additional over 100,000 cubic meters of gas for the country,” noted head of the company Oleh Tolmachev.

The second appraisal and production well also produces more than 100,000 cubic meters of gas thanks to the successful choice of drilling location and four stages of hydraulic fracturing.

According to the report, an active drilling plan has been implemented at this field since 2021. Over the past year and a half, despite the martial law and the difficulties associated with it, the existing stock has already been replenished with 15 new production wells, and several more are being drilled and tested. This year, for the first time in more than 10 years, the field will return to annual production of more than 1 billion cubic meters.

The drilling of both wells was carried out by Ukrburgaz (a branch of Ukrgazvydobuvannia).

As reported, Ukrgazvydobuvannia is tasked with increasing natural gas production by 1 billion cubic meters in 2023 – up to 13.5 billion cubic meters. In 2022, the company produced 12.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas (commercial), which is 3% less than in 2021.

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy owns 100% of the shares of Ukrgazvydobuvannia.

