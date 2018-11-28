Ukrnaftoburinnia of Kolomoisky, Khomutynnik to participate in Centrenergo privatization

PrJSC Ukrnaftoburinnia, one of the largest private gas producing companies, intends to participate in a tender for the sale of 78.289% in energy generating company PJSC Centrenergo.

The relevant information was published in the bulletin of the National Commission on Securities and the Stock Market dated November 26.

As reported, on October 29 the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) announced a tender for the sale of a 78.289% stake in PJSC Centrenergo after 45 days. The sale of shares is scheduled for 11:00 on December 13, 2018. The starting price for the sale of shares approved by the Cabinet of Ministers is UAH 5.985 billion. According to the government resolution of November 21, 2018, the process of privatization of the company should be completed by March 31, 2019.

PJSC Centrenergo in 2017 saw net profit rise by 4.9 times (by UAH 1.504 billion) compared to 2016, to UAH 1.891 billion. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the company incurred significant other operating expenses, in connection with which profit over the year decreased by UAH 203.271 million.