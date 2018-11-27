Ukrtransnafta ready to ensure stable oil supplies in conditions of martial law

JSC Ukrtransnafta is ready for the provision of stable and reliable supplies of crude oil in the conditions of martial law, the company's press service has reported.

"In order to preserve the stable operation of the facilities of the oil transport system of Ukraine, to prevent and timely respond to emergency situations - all facilities of increased danger of Ukrtransnafta are guided by plans for the localization and liquidation of accidents and emergency situations," the company said in a report.

Also, Ukrtransnafta will be guided by the approved mobilization plan and the plan of civil defense of the enterprise. The company will step up the security measures at facilities of the oil transportation system.

"Joint Stock Company Ukrtransnafta continues ensuring a reliable and uninterrupted supply of oil to oil refineries of Ukraine and the European Union," the company said.