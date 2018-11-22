Naftogaz accuses Firtash's gas distribution pipelines operators of sabotaging daily gas balancing

National joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy has accused operators of gas distribution pipelines, most of which belong to the Regional Gas Company group of Dnytro Firtash, of sabotaging the launch of the daily gas balancing.

According to the company, in particular, this concerns filling the relevant information platform by regional gas companies with incomplete or unreliable data about consumers, including those who receive gas in accordance with the resolution on public service obligations (PSO).

Naftogaz reminded that they could not provide nominations for gas to consumers under PSO in the absence of information about them in the information system. In turn, the regional gas supply companies, according to the GTS Code, have the right to disconnect consumers who are not given the nominations.

"The lack of correct information about the consumer in the information platform register means that this consumer will not be able to receive gas from December 1. This mainly concerns protected categories of consumers for which Naftogaz supplies natural gas under PSO," Naftogaz said.

In accordance with this, Naftogaz sent an address to Head of National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy, Housing and Utilities Services (NCER) Oksana Kryvenko, in which the company indicated the risks of disrupting the launch of daily balancing, and also attached a list of consumers who cannot be registered in the information platform because of actions of regional gas supply companies.

In addition, Naftogaz said that the operators of the Regional Gas Company have systemic violations during the issuance of the EIC code to their customers. Currently, there are violations in eight regional gas supply companies: Volyngaz, Donetskoblgaz, Ivano-Frankivskgaz, Odesagaz, Ternopilgaz, Ternopilmiskgaz, Umangaz, and Shepetivkazgaz.