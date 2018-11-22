Economy

19:00 22.11.2018

Naftogaz accuses Firtash's gas distribution pipelines operators of sabotaging daily gas balancing

2 min read
Naftogaz accuses Firtash's gas distribution pipelines operators of sabotaging daily gas balancing

 National joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy has accused operators of gas distribution pipelines, most of which belong to the Regional Gas Company group of Dnytro Firtash, of sabotaging the launch of the daily gas balancing.

According to the company, in particular, this concerns filling the relevant information platform by regional gas companies with incomplete or unreliable data about consumers, including those who receive gas in accordance with the resolution on public service obligations (PSO).

Naftogaz reminded that they could not provide nominations for gas to consumers under PSO in the absence of information about them in the information system. In turn, the regional gas supply companies, according to the GTS Code, have the right to disconnect consumers who are not given the nominations.

"The lack of correct information about the consumer in the information platform register means that this consumer will not be able to receive gas from December 1. This mainly concerns protected categories of consumers for which Naftogaz supplies natural gas under PSO," Naftogaz said.

In accordance with this, Naftogaz sent an address to Head of National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy, Housing and Utilities Services (NCER) Oksana Kryvenko, in which the company indicated the risks of disrupting the launch of daily balancing, and also attached a list of consumers who cannot be registered in the information platform because of actions of regional gas supply companies.

In addition, Naftogaz said that the operators of the Regional Gas Company have systemic violations during the issuance of the EIC code to their customers. Currently, there are violations in eight regional gas supply companies: Volyngaz, Donetskoblgaz, Ivano-Frankivskgaz, Odesagaz, Ternopilgaz, Ternopilmiskgaz, Umangaz, and Shepetivkazgaz.

Tags: #naftogaz #firtash #gas
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Naftogaz will reduce price of gas for industrial consumers by 17% in Dec

Naftogaz head notes absence of foreign buyers of share in Ukraine's GTS estimated at $14 bln

Ukraine cuts gas inventories by 0.3 bcm

Naftogaz to sign framework contract to supply gas for UAH 85 bln with Naftogaz Trading

Naftogaz head confirms eurobond placement suspended due to unfavorable market conditions

PM sets tasks for Naftogaz, Ukrgazvydobuvannia to actively boost own gas production, launch new wells

Naftogaz to aim to directly work with households-end consumers of gas, heat

Naftogaz top manager Vitrenko will focus on relations with Gazprom, development strategy of Ukrnafta

Naftogaz and EBRD sign memo of cooperation on methane emissions reduction

Naftogaz confident in validity of its claims on new arbitration with Gazprom in Stockholm - Vitrenko

LATEST

Boryspil airport not waiting for snowballing growth of aviation market with arrival of low cost airlines

Bogdan issues first electric truck for Danish Banke Electromotiv

Stockholm tribunal to issue final award in Ukrgazvydobuvannia, Karpatygaz case before summer 2019

Companies of Kropachev, Kriuchkov, Forbes and Manhattan Ukraine, Georgian International Energy Corporation to participate in Centrenergo privatization

Wizz Air will launch flights from Krakow to Kyiv and Kharkiv in 2019

Supreme Court sends Corvalol Corvalolum case to Grand Chamber

UIA expects new decline in airport fees in Ukraine thanks to low cost airlines

Representatives of ING Bank, IFC, Mastercard, Metro and SoftServe enter EBA Board

Cabinet approves Turboatom fiscal plan for 2019 with rise in net profit by 5%, net income by 7%

Wizz Air plans to place ten aircraft in Ukraine in 2019 - Omelyan

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD