15:50 19.11.2018

Coal miners end hunger strike at Kapustin coal mine in Luhansk region

Coal miners at the Kapustin coal mine in Pryvillia in Luhansk region have finished their hunger strike after 30 days of protest to demand payment of wage arrears and have come up to the surface, Mykhailo Volynets, chairman of the Independent Trade Union of Coal Miners of Ukraine, has said.

"Today coal miners at the Kapustin coal mine of the public JSC Lysychanskvuhillia who have been on a hunger strike underground for the past 30 days have finished their act of protest and come up to the surface. Part of wage arrears has been paid off to employees of an on-surface technical facility by using the money received from the sales of coal," he wrote in a post on Facebook on November 19.

As was reported earlier, the coal miners at the Kapustin coal mine demand that their wage for the past four months be paid off in full. According to Volynets, the wage arrears already reached UAH 170 million. The miners started their strike on October 19, 2018.

