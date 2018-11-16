DCH could invest $2-3 bln in modernization of Kharkiv Tractor Plant with ecosystem for business

The project of modernization of the Kharkiv Tractor Plant, investment in which could be around $2-3 billion, foresees the creation of a multifunctional ecosystem for business on its basis, which will include a potent industrial park, a complex with research, technological and technical base for implementation of innovative projects (a technological park) and other facilities, including logistic, training and research centers, the plant has reported on its website.

"We are currently planning a big project for the reconstruction of the Kharkiv Tractor Plant. I think this is an investment of about $2-3 billion. We started yesterday and we will continue several years. It will be very interesting from the point of view of professional use. I always like projects that keep me on my toes," the owner of the DCH group, which includes the Kharkiv Tractor Plant, Oleksandr Yaroslavsky said.

The project will, in particular, attract students and scientists from Kharkiv.

Yaroslavsky said that the medium-term program for the development of the enterprise currently being implemented provides for an investment of DCH in the amount of about UAH 230 million.

"We have focused mainly on the modernization of tractors. Almost more than 200 innovations in the model were made. The model has changed in quality both externally and internally, therefore the tractor has become more competitive," Yaroslavsky said.

He said that about 800 new tractors would be off the line this year, approximately the same volumes are planned for next year: the plant does not work "for storing in a warehouse," but manufactures products in accordance with the order portfolio.

"We end this year and make the same plans, at least. Every year, every time, they create difficulties and problems for me with the Kharkiv Tractor Plant. Previously, it was running hurdles, now swimming in a pool without water. Tit is the more interesting, the more fun. I am responsible for the team. The team should be with a salary, and I will find options for a solution," the businessman said.

Yaroslavsky recalled that the main market for the plant is Ukraine, and foreign markets are important to a lesser extent.

"Taking into account that the markets have been lost, we have to restore. However, this process will take a certain amount of time. We are used to work. The company is interesting, the Kharkiv Tractor Plant is the leader of Ukrainian engineering and will not be left without attention," Yaroslavsky said.

According to the information on the company's website, earlier, Kharkiv Tractor Plant Director Andriy Koval reported that this year the plant increased sales of products in Ukraine by 40%.