Economy

10:15 14.11.2018

MHP sees net loss of $48 mln in Q3 2018 over foreign exchange translation loss

2 min read
MHP sees net loss of $48 mln in Q3 2018 over foreign exchange translation loss

Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP) in July-September 2018 saw $48 million of net loss compared with $41 million of net profit in July-September 2017 over foreign exchange translation loss.

According to unaudited financial statements of the holding, revenue grew by 19% in Q3 2018, to $422 million, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 6%, to $99 million and operating profit decreased 17%, to $71 million.

The holding said that over the period exports revenue totaled $275 million, which is 62% of total revenue ($212 million in Q3 2017 or 57%). The operating margin was 16%.

In January-September 2018, net profit of MHP fell by 44% year-over-year, to $142 million. Revenue grew by 17%, to $1.136 billion. Exports revenue totaled $660 million, or 58% of total revenue ($561 million in January-September 2017 or 58%).

Operating profit decreased 9%, to $283 million, EBITDA – 2.4%, to $362 million.

According to the report, net profit decreased mainly due to reduction in government grants income ($41 million) and one-off transaction costs ($33 million) related to new eurobond issued in April 2018, as well as the non-cash foreign exchange translation loss.

Myronivsky Hliboproduct is the largest poultry producer in Ukraine. It is also engaged in production of grain, sunflower oil, and meat.

MHP supplies cooled chicken half-carcasses to the European market, which are processed, in particular, at its enterprises in the Netherlands and Slovakia.

The land bank of the company at the end of 2017 was about 370,000 hectares.

Tags: #mhp
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Serbian antitrust agency allows MHP to buy Slovenian Perutnina Ptuj

MHP fully digitizes own land bank

MHP sees 35% decline in net profit in Q2

MHP seeks to invest over $250 mln in development in 2018

MHP sees net profit rise by 1.6 times in Q1, 2018

MHP boosts poultry sales by 9% in Q1

MHP decides to pay $80 mln of interim dividends or $0.7492 per share

MHP ready to invest EUR76 mln in partial restoration of Doux Group

MHP announces issue of eight-year $550 mln eurobonds at 6.95% per annum

MHP interested in acquisition of French poultry producer Doux

LATEST

Moody's upgrades rating of Kyiv city to 'Caa2,' outlook remains positive

Кабмін схвалив проект держбюджету-2019 до другого читання

Govt approves draft national budget 2019 for second reading

PrivatBank launches mortgage program for business

PM sets tasks for Naftogaz, Ukrgazvydobuvannia to actively boost own gas production, launch new wells

Finance ministry could increase sum of payments to national budget by Sea Port Authority to 90% of net profit

Naftogaz to aim to directly work with households-end consumers of gas, heat

Mobile communications operator lifecell jointly with Lanet to launch convergent tariff line

Wizz Air doubles passenger transportation in Jan-Oct

Two new Chinese drilling rigs for Ukrgazvydobuvannia arrive in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD