Economy

18:38 09.11.2018

Serbian antitrust agency allows MHP to buy Slovenian Perutnina Ptuj

2 min read
Serbian antitrust agency allows MHP to buy Slovenian Perutnina Ptuj

The Serbian Commission for Protection of Competition has allowed Myronivsky Hliboproduct (MHP) to acquire 90.69% of Perutnina Ptuj (Slovenia), a vertically integrated company in Southeastern Europe.

"The planned concentration will be carried out on the basis of a stock purchase agreement ... After the transaction MHP SE will own 90.69% of the total number of Perutnina's shares. Companies in Serbia related to Perutnina ... carry out activities for breeding broiler chicken, egg incubation, production and sale of fresh and processed poultry," the Serbian agency said.

As reported, on September 21, 2018 MHP received a notice of registration of an application for the purchase of Perutnina Ptuj from the Slovenian Competition Protection Agency.

The agricultural holding also announced its intention to acquire shares in Perutnina Ptuj on the London Stock Exchange on September 26 after it had received notification from the Federal Competition Authority of Austria on the registration of its application for the purchase.

"MHP is taking a strategic step to expand its activities, which will bring additional value to the company and strengthen its position as a global player. Perutnina Ptuj, in turn, gets a strategic and long-term investor. Perutnina Ptuj owns strong brands and a significant share of the value-added product market, while MHP is ready to support these positions with the help of investments and their further development in future," MHP reported.

MHP, in particular, intends to improve the quality of the production base (assets) of Perutnina Ptuj.

Tags: #mhp
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

MHP fully digitizes own land bank

MHP sees 35% decline in net profit in Q2

MHP seeks to invest over $250 mln in development in 2018

MHP sees net profit rise by 1.6 times in Q1, 2018

MHP boosts poultry sales by 9% in Q1

MHP decides to pay $80 mln of interim dividends or $0.7492 per share

MHP ready to invest EUR76 mln in partial restoration of Doux Group

MHP announces issue of eight-year $550 mln eurobonds at 6.95% per annum

MHP interested in acquisition of French poultry producer Doux

MHP studying possibility of refinancing 2020 eurobonds

LATEST

Guardian insurer more than triples premium collection in nine months

Growth in industrial prices in Ukraine slows down to 0.3% in Oct

UNDP and EU sign EUR 50 mln agreement to support east of Ukraine

Antonov state enterprise sees almost 30-fold rise in net profit in Jan-Sept

Introduction of sanctions against organizers, winners of fake "elections" in ORDLO to be discussed at meeting of EU FMs

NBU council recommends govt to cut risks of unbalancing financial, currency market late 2018-early 2019

Латвийский Norvik banka бизнесмена Гусельникова сменил название на PNB banka

Architectural inspectorate should create electronic cabinet of developers

DTEK switches third unit of Prydniprovska TPP from anthracite to gas coal burning

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded in Donbas over past day

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD