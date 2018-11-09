UNDP and EU sign EUR 50 mln agreement to support east of Ukraine

European Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Ukraine Osnat Lubrani have signed an agreement on the European Union's program to support the east of Ukraine for EUR 50 million.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the corresponding agreement was signed by the parties in Kyiv on November 9.

I am extremely pleased to be here and sign the agreement that aims to help people in the east ... We signed the program that will support the future of eastern Ukraine, Hahn said during the event.

According to him, this program will help internally displaced persons, universities that left for the territory controlled by the authorities of Ukraine, and entrepreneurs.

Hahn also expressed support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.