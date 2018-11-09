Economy

10:58 09.11.2018

Deficit of Ukraine's national budget UAH 4.8 bln in Jan-Oct

3 min read
Deficit of Ukraine's national budget UAH 4.8 bln in Jan-Oct

The deficit of Ukraine's national budget in January-October 2018 was UAH 4.8 billion with the upper limit of UAH 80.6 billion for the deficit approved in the law on the national budget, Ukraine's Finance Ministry reported on Thursday.

The ministry said that the deficit of the general fund was UAH 10.5 billion with the approved limit of UAH 57.4 billion.

The State Treasury Service earlier said that the deficit of the national budget in January-September 2018 was UAH 7.3 billion, including UAH 11.3 billion for the general fund, which means that in October there was surplus.

The ministry said that successful talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) helped Ukraine to enter the international capital markets, which allowed boosting external borrowing to finance the deficit of the national budget in January-October 2018 to UAH 19.4 billion or $725 million.

The ministry said that in January-October 2018 revenue of the national budget grew by 15.4% year-over-year, reaching UAH 747.4 billion. The target was met by 99.7%.

The Finance Ministry said that the main reasons for the shortfall in revenues (UAH 2.4 billion) was the shortfall of dividends accrued on shares - UAH 9.7 billion, excise tax - UAH 6 billion, funds transferred by the NBU - UAH 5.9 billion, proceeds from the sale of confiscated goods UAH 4.5 billion, VAT on imported goods - UAH 0.7 billion, rental payments for the use of mineral resources - UAH 3.2 billion and import duties - UAH 1.2 billion, while the target for own revenues was met by UAH 14.2 billion more, profit tax of enterprises - by UAH 13.1 billion, VAT on manufactured goods, including reimbursement - UAH 0.4 billion and personal income tax - by UAH 1 billion.

Revenues of the general fund of the national budget in January-October 2018 amounted to UAH 673.2 billion, which is UAH 105.1 billion (18.5%) more than last year, the ministry said.

The Finance Ministry said that the most significant expenses for the state (social, defense and security, public debt service) were financed in full. According to him, total expenses in January-October 2018 increased by 16.3% year-over-year, to UAH 751.8 billion, including the general fund - by 15.1%, to UAH 687.8 billion.

At the same time, the cost of servicing the public debt decreased by 8.3%, or UAH 8.3 billion compared to last year.

The Finance Ministry said that the expenses of the general fund of the national budget on wages with bonuses increased by UAH 30.9 billion, or 30% compared to January-October 2017, to UAH 133.8 billion, and for social security - by UAH 21.8 billion, or 19.7%, and amounted to UAH 132 billion.

The transfer to the Pension Fund for January-October 2018 was financed by 100% in the amount of UAH 118.8 billion, which is 21.1%, or UAH 20.7 billion, more than in January-October 2017.

Tags: #budget #finance_ministry
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine approves compromise model for introducing exit capital tax for SME – Finance ministry

IMF team to visit Kyiv to discuss draft budget 2019 on Nov 4-9

Law on "Ukraine's State Budget 2019" may be adopted on Nov 22 – Sayenko

Finance ministry publishes results of placing $2 bln eurobonds

UAH 55 bln envisaged in 2019 state budget for subsidies - Groysman

Finance ministry to send some funds raised from new bonds to buy back six-month $725 mln securities

Ukraine starts road show for eurobonds – Finance ministry

Tymoshenko: draft state budget for 2019 threatens well-being of people, economy as a whole

Rada approves at first reading draft national budget 2019

Ukraine pays $110 mln coupon on 2032 eurobonds – Finance ministry

LATEST

Govt first approves allocation of land parcel in Chornobyl exclusion zone for wind farm

Turboatom, Westinghouse extend memo of cooperation in nuclear energy sphere

Kyivstar sees 14% rise in revenue in Q3 2018, 12% rise in Jan-Sept 2018

Short-term obligations in Naftogaz's loan portfolio total over $1 bln

Ukraine initiates consultations on possible creation of FTA with China – Economy minister

Supreme Court upholds ruling to collect $7.9 mln from Ukrtransnafta in dispute with BelOil

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority sees 13% rise in dredging works using own fleet in Jan-Oct

Chateau Chizay winemaker to increase wine sales by 15% in 2019

Number of applications for VAT refunds grows by 1,000 in 2018

DTEK estimates supplies of coal via Russia to EU from its seized coalmines in Donbas at up to 2 mln tonnes

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD