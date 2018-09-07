Economy

15:30 07.09.2018

flydubai to operate double daily flights from Kyiv's Boryspil

 Dubai-based flydubai on September 6 announced that it would move its existing operations from Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport to Boryspil International Airport with effect from October 28, 2018.

"Ukraine remains an important market for the airline. From October 2, double daily flights will be available between Kyiv and Dubai," the company said in a statement on its website.

flydubai launched its operations to Ukraine in 2013 and offers 17 weekly flights from Kyiv and Odesa to Dubai.

"Through flydubai's expanded codeshare partnership with Emirates, Ukrainian passengers also are offered unmatched travel options via Dubai's aviation hub," the company said.

According to the announcement, the company will use a new Boeing 737 MAX 8 on the Kyiv route.

Emirates will codeshare on this route as part of the Emirates flydubai partnership announced in July 2017.

"Another good news for Boryspil and its passengers. Terminal F will still be filled from next year," Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan commented on the announcement.

flydubai carries out more than 1,700 flights per week to more than 90 destinations in 48 countries.

