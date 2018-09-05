Economy

11:57 05.09.2018

Ukraine pays $444 mln coupon for 2015 eurobonds

Ukraine's Finance Ministry has paid $444 million for the sixth coupon on government external loan bonds (eurobonds), the press service of the ministry has told Interfax-Ukraine.

The ministry recalled that the first Monday of September is a day off in the United States, the coupon was paid on September 4.

As reported, these eurobonds were issued as part of a debt operation conducted by Ukraine in 2015 with state and guaranteed state debt, as well as the restructuring of foreign borrowings of Kyiv city, Ukravtodor and state-owned enterprise Pivdene (Yuzhnoye) Design Bureau (Dnipro).

The interest rate for all these bonds was set at 7.75% per annum. Interest income is accrued and paid twice a year - on March 1 and September 1, starting from March 1, 2016. The maturity of eurobonds is September 1 of the corresponding year - from 2019 to 2027.

The total amount of the first coupon payment was $473.313 million, the second, third and fourth - $505.429 million, and the fifth - $444.4 million.

