Economy

17:37 04.09.2018

EBA asking to review intellectual property bill, remove provisions about patented crop protection agents

2 min read
EBA asking to review intellectual property bill, remove provisions about patented crop protection agents

The European Business Association (EBA) has asked the Verkhovna Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers to review a bill adapting Ukrainian legislation in the sphere of intellectual property to EU laws in part of rights to protect inventions and utility models (No. 7538) and remove a requirement about the use of patented crop protection agents.

According to the association's press release, in Ukraine there was a chance to introduce a rule in the legislation according to which the use of a patented invention, in particular, a crop protection agent, by a third party for research purposes would not be considered a violation of intellectual property rights. This is Paragraph 5 of Article 31 of Bill No. 7538 amending some legislative acts of Ukraine on improving the legal protection of inventions and utility models. The Verkhovna Rada discussed it on September 4, but the document did not receive the required number of votes in favor.

"So, on condition of the final adoption, there would be a possibility that unscrupulous generic (post-patent) producers could get access to registration and commercial use of patented active substances without permission (patentee)," the EBA said.

In the opinion of the association, the adoption of this bill in the current version could lead to the virtual impossibility to protect intellectual property rights in court.

"International producers of crop protection agents could probably stop introducing new generation products to the Ukrainian market, which, first of all, would affect Ukrainian farmers, because the reduction in access to innovative agrochemicals can lead to a decline in both quality and quantity of crops. This, obviously, would not add to the country's image in the international arena," the EBA Agrochemicals Committee said.

Tags: #eu #eba
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine exports goods and services worth $11.2 bln to EU in H1, 2018 - Poroshenko

Govt instructs economy ministry to keep register of EU-funded budget sectoral support programs

Ukraine slightly reduces agri-exports to EU in H1

EU will issue another EUR 15.5 mln to Ukraine for public administration reform

EBA urges IMF and World Bank to support second level of pension insurance in Ukraine

EBA calls on govt to develop rules for timber sale, taking into account access to common resources

EBA insists on decriminalization of violations in clinical trials, medicine registration areas

EBA insists on need to adopt bill on 'single window' at customs

World Bank with EU support introducing five-year land management program worth EUR 3 mln in Ukraine

Russian, Ukrainian reps, EU agree to develop schedule for negotiations on gas

LATEST

Ukraine enters Sept with 14.7 bcm of gas in stocks

NBU develops recommendations for relaxing registration of intl payment systems of nonresidents

Infrastructure ministry initiates creation of Aviation Fund

KAN Development opens private senior high school in Kyiv for UAH 288 mln

Dragon Capital completes squeeze-out of shares from minority shareholders of KMZ Industries

Rada rejects European integration bill adapting legislation in field of intellectual property

Ferrexpo still the biggest FSU iron ore pellet exporter, ships 5.8 mln tonnes in seven months

Держбюджет України в серпні недовиконано за доходами на 2,9%

Ukraine's Finance Ministry to pay '15 eurobonds coupon on Sept 4 due to bank holiday in U.S.

Fully-booked Ryanair Kyiv-Berlin flight departs from Boryspil on Sept 3

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD