17:58 03.09.2018

Ukraine's Finance Ministry to pay '15 eurobonds coupon on Sept 4 due to bank holiday in U.S.

 Ukraine's Ministry of Finance will repay the sixth coupon on government foreign loan bonds (eurobonds) on Tuesday, September 4, the ministry's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Since the first Monday in September is Labor Day and a bank holiday in the United States, the payment on '15 eurobonds coupons will be handled on September 4," the press service said.

The total amount of the payment will be $444 million, it said.

As reported, the said eurobonds were issued as part of a debt operation conducted by Ukraine in 2015 with state and government-guaranteed state debt, as well as the restructuring of foreign borrowings of the city of Kyiv, Ukravtodor and state-owned Dnipro-based Pivdenne Design Bureau.

The interest rate on all the securities was set at 7.75% per annum. Interest income is accrued and paid twice a year - on March 1 and September 1, starting from March 1, 2016. The maturity of the eurobonds is September 1 of the corresponding year, from 2019 to 2027.

The total amount of the first coupon payment was $473.313 million, the second, third and fourth was $505.429 million, and the fifth one is $444.4 million.

