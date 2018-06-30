Economy

12:45 30.06.2018

Kyivstar to launch 4G mobile communications in 1800 MHz band in Kyiv from July 1, in Odesa from July 3, in Lviv from July 5

2 min read
Kyivstar to launch 4G mobile communications in 1800 MHz band in Kyiv from July 1, in Odesa from July 3, in Lviv from July 5

The Kyivstar mobile communications operator from July 1, 2018 will launch 4G (LTE) mobile Internet in the 1800 MHz band in Kyiv, and then with intervals of two days in Odesa, Lviv and other regions, Kyivstar President Peter Chernyshov told reporters at a meeting in Lviv.

"Starting July 1, we are launching 4G in the 1800 MHz band. These are additional frequencies that will make broad coverage. Our competitors want to announce in a beautiful way that they are launching immediately and everywhere. We have another strategy: we want everything to work well. There are a lot of towers in Kyiv, and we want us to have two days to check how it works, and if everything works well, then on July 3 we start in Odesa and the resorts, and on July 5 - in Lviv and the suburbs," he said.

Chernyshov also said that in the event that something will not work perfectly - the company plans to postpone the dates of subsequent launches until troubleshooting is finished.

At the same time, the operator's president said that Kyivstar does not have any problems with the General Staff of the Armed Forces or receiving approved documents.

As reported, lifecell on July 1 will launch 4.5G (LTE Advanced Pro) mobile Internet in the 1800 MHz band in 232 cities and towns in Ukraine.

Tags: #4g #chernyshov #kyivstar
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Kyivstar intends to launch Smart Money service within one month

Kyivstar launches m-Agri application for farmers with support of Agriculture ministry

Kyivstar sees 10.1% rise in revenue in Q1 2018

Kyivstar trying to increase fees for contract subscribers by 30-50% from May

Three largest mobile communications operators receive 4G licenses for 1800 MHz band

Mobile operator lifecell launches 4G communications in 24 cities of Ukraine, no plans to have separate tariffs for 4G traffic

NCCR to license 900 MHz, 2300MHz, 800 MHz bands for new communications technologies

Prosecutor General announces opening of 4G communications tender case

Three largest mobile operators predicts launch of 4G for 1800 MHz band in July

Mobile operator lifecell buys enough RF spectra to introduce 4G

LATEST

Decision of Svea Court of Appeal concerns only suspension of collection of $2.6 bln from Gazprom in Sweden

Pensions increased automatically, budget funds invested in well-being of citizens

S&P raises Ukraine National Scale Ratings to 'uaBBB' on criteria change

Naftogaz intends to make further submission to Svea Court of Appeal seeking reversal of court decision

Gazprom: court rejects Naftogaz motion to cancel suspension of enforced recovery in Stockholm ruling

Nord Stream 2 project already half financed, Naftogaz not hindering negotiations with ECAs - Nord Stream 2 CFO

Share of non-performing loans in Ukraine decreases to 56.09% in May - NBU

France's Alstom interested in cooperation with Ukrzaliznytsia

France's Alstom to open representative office in Ukraine

Finance ministry approves PrivatBank's development strategy until 2022

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD