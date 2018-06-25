Economy

14:11 25.06.2018

Ukraine raises gas stocks in UGS by 45%

1 min read
Ukraine raises gas stocks in UGS by 45%

Ukraine has raised natural gas reserves in its underground storage facilities (UGS) by 3.362 billion cubic meters after the end of the heating season, PJSC Ukrtransgaz has said.

Thus, from April 8 to June 23 gas reserves in storage facilities grew by 45.2%, to 10.797 billion cubic meters from 7.435 billion cubic meters.

According to Interfax-Ukraine's estimates, gas stocks on June 1-23 expanded by 1.231 billion cubic meters (53.54 million cubic meters per day), in May by 1.632 billion cubic meters (52.65 million cubic meters per day), April 9-30 by 500.84 million cubic meters (22.77 million cubic meters per day).

If the existing volumes of imports and current domestic production are preserved, the country will have about 11.2 billion cubic meters of reserves in storage facilities in July.

Ukrtransgaz, 100% owned by NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, operates the system of trunk gas pipelines and 12 underground gas storage facilities of the country with a total capacity of 31 billion cubic meters.

Tags: #ukrtransgaz #ugs
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine cuts gas imports by 44.5% in Jan-May

Eleven companies show interest to transportation of gas from Romania to Ukraine

Ukrtransgaz to conduct scheduled repair on Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod, Progress gas pipelines on May 22-24

Gas transit via Ukraine falls one fifth early May 2018

Ukrtransgaz, Gaz-System extends market screening procedure for demand on gas transportation via Ukraine to Poland

Naftogaz approves appraisal of Ukrtransgaz's assets at UAH 328 bln

Ukrtransgaz to assess demand on gas transit from Romania via Trans-Balkan pipeline

Gazprom first this year increases pressure at entry points of Ukrainian GTS to contractual level - Ukrtransgaz

Ukrtransgaz seeks to finish reconstruction of Bar compressor station for EUR 80 mln by 2020

Ukraine sees 45% fall in gas imports in Jan

LATEST

U.S. SigmaBleyzer ready to invest $100 mln in production of fossil fuel in Ukraine - regulator

Chornobyl NPP announces tender to select dismantler of unstable structure of Shelter facility for UAH 4.3 bln

Belarusian Paritetbank again files application to buy Ukrainian subsidiary of Sberbank

Ukrzaliznytsia builds 1,300 gondola cars at own plants, buys 450 in 2018 – Ukrzaliznytsia head

Ukrainian banks in May post UAH 2.09 bln in net profit

Ukraine's government to take steps in summer to hold regular subsoil use tenders – PM

Ukraine calls tenders to hire advisers on sale of OPZ, UMCC, ETM, Indar, President Hotel, Krasnolymanska coal mine

Uriadovy Kurier newspaper publishes new electricity market rules

Ukraine injects $15.5 bln into state-owned banks, could keep spending without improving governance - EBRD

First experience of work in nomination committee better than expected - IFC regional manager

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD