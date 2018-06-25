Economy

13:36 25.06.2018

Ukrainian banks in May post UAH 2.09 bln in net profit

Net profit of solvent banks in Ukraine in May 2018 amounted to UAH 2.088 billion, whereas it was in the red in May 2017 with losses estimated at UAH 2.567 billion.

The banking sector's net profit in the first five months amounted to UAH 12.812 billion, which was 87% more than for the same period last year (UAH 6.851 billion), the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said.

Banks' revenue in January-May amounted to UAH 78.275 billion, while expenses stood at UAH 65.463 billion.

As reported, Ukraine's solvent banks in the first quarter of 2018 resumed profitable work: their combined financial result amounted to UAH 8.7 billion, which was 2.7 times higher than the first quarter of 2017.

Tags: #banks #ukraine
