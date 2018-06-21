Economy

16:22 21.06.2018

Over 7 mln of non-polluted farmland in Ukraine not used

2 min read

Over 7 million of non-polluted land in Ukraine remains unused for production of organic products, the press service of the Ukrsadprom association has reported.

The press service said that in 2016, the area of non-polluted farmland in the world was 57.8 million ha, including around 400,000 ha in Ukraine, which is in the 20th position. The share of certified organic area is around 1% of farmland in the country.

The association said that organic planting of fruit, berries and nuts in Ukraine becomes more popular.

"The general pace testifies to the gradual expansion of the areas of perennial plantations: now they occupy 5,000 hectares, with the pome fruits and stone fruits – 2,500 hectares, berries - 630 ha, strawberries - 170 ha, walnuts - 290 ha, hazelnuts - 40 hectares, other nuts - 50 hectares," the association said.

In addition, according to its information, exports of organic gardening products are developing. In 2017, producers exported organic fruits and berries: frozen blueberries and blueberries, fresh apples, elderberry, birch sap, walnut kernels, sea buckthorn, frozen blackberries, wild rose, strawberries, cranberries, hawthorn, lingonberries and raspberries, and apple juice concentrate. The main consumers are the countries of the European Union.

"Organic products, especially fruit and berries, are in greatest demand in the EU, the United States and Canada, so the growth of organic fruits (apples, berries, nuts, etc.) is promising for Ukraine now," Ukrsadprom said.

Tags: #organic #land
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Abolition of moratorium on land sale extremely important for issue of loans to Ukraine – World Bank

Cancellation of land moratorium to bring Ukrainian economy up to $1.5 bln annually - World Bank

Initiative to extend moratorium on land sale is political game – Agriculture ministry

Ukrainian parliament can change land taxation

Groysman calls on communities to create conditions for competitive business access to land

World Bank hopes land reform in Ukraine to be approved this autumn

Groysman stresses importance of discussing land reform

IMF requirement for land reform in Ukraine remains in force

Kernel's land bank after acquisition of UAI, AgroInvest Ukraine exceeds 600,000 ha

Ukraine to discuss with IMF removal of clause on land reform from cooperation program

LATEST

Rada passes law on currency

Naftogaz pays UAH 8 bln dividends for 2017 to state budget

Infrastructure Minister announces two new airlines in Ukraine

Payment of property tax to local budgets grows 4.4-fold in a year – Fiscal service

Wizz Air doubles passenger flow from Ukraine in Jan-May

New cut of port dues possible in 2019 – Infrastructure minister

NBU allows rise in forecast for money transfers to Ukraine in 2018

Cargo terminal at Boryspil airport will be launched in 2018-2019 – Infrastructure Minister

Ukraine has the potential to export its own gas - Fuks

Yanair's planes start servicing summer charter flights from Zaporizhia to Barcelona

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD