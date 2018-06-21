NCER increases tariffs for use of Ukraine underground gas storage facilities

The National Commission for Regulation of Energy, Housing and Utilities Services (NCER) has increased tariffs for storage, pumping from and out underground gas storage facilities.

According to the regulator's resolution approved by Tuesday, the tariff for storage is set at UAH 0.172 per 1,000 cubic meters a day (VAT not included), the tariffs for pumping into the facilities is UAH 64 per 1,000 cubic meters and the tariffs for pumping out the facilities is UAH 67.10 per 1,000 cubic meters.

The NCER also introduced a system of coefficients applied to these tariffs. The coefficient, taking into account personal storage and pumping services for one month is 1.1, for a day ahead – 1.2.

Director of the department of relations in the oil and gas sector Tetiana Riabukha said that the necessity of changing the tariffs is linked to the adoption of new methods for calculating the tariffs. She added that the change of the tariffs is also linked to the change of the volumes of gas stored in the past years, the pace of key macroeconomic figures, in particular, the hryvnia exchange rate, salaries and energy prices.

The current tariffs for storing natural gas in underground gas storage facilities is UAH 46.20 per 1,000 a year, the tariff for pumping into the facilities is UAH 32 per 1,000 cubic meters and the tariff for pumping out the facilities is UAH 32 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Riabukha said that it is incorrect to compare the current tariffs and the new ones. She said that the new methods for calculating the tariff foresee the switch from payments for volumes of gas to payment for booking the storage facilities.