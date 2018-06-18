Economy

14:59 18.06.2018

Ukraine successfully passes IMO audit

2 min read
Ukraine successfully passes IMO audit

Ukraine has successfully passed the International Maritime Organization (IMO) audit, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan has said.

"We were able to organize ourselves and proved that Ukraine is a maritime state! The result of the audit gladdened not only us, but also international auditors. With an average number of comments on the audit results for each country being more than 22, Ukraine has less than 10, and only one waring," Omelyan wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, now Ukrainian experts are invited to become IMO auditors, and Ukraine will be an example for other states, how to prepare for the audits.

The minister also pointed out the importance of the IMO audit for Ukraine, saying that 80% of the global freight traffic is by sea, and every sixth sailor in the world is Ukrainian.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the team of the Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine, the head of the Ukrainian Sea Port Authority and the government team headed by Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, as well as special thanks to Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Roman Vashchuk and a group of high-ranking Canadian experts who helped the Ukrainian industry pass this audit.

As reported, in July 2017, the Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine and the EDGE international technical assistance project, funded by the government of Canada, signed a joint action plan to support reforms in the maritime security sector.

Tags: #audit #omelyan #imo
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Audit reveals problems in introduction of information system for daily balancing by Ukrtransgaz

Infrastructure Ministry supports state investment in runways of regional airports

Omelyan announces creation of test site for Hyperloop project in Dnipro

Ukraine could spend some UAH 50 bln on road sector in 2018

Ukraine attract Italy's Italferrto designing feasibility study for high-speed Odesa-Kyiv-Lviv trains

Road industry will obtain about UAH 47 bln funding in 2018 - Omelyan

Infrastructure ministry to focus on privatization, attraction of investors, digital infrastructure in 2018

First feasibility studies for concession of infrastructure facilities to be ready in H1 2018

Adoption of basic infrastructure bills to have importance for association with EU

Infrastructure Minister dissatisfied with candidates for independent members of Ukrzaliznytsia supervisory board

LATEST

Govt, law enforcers draw up action plan to combat smuggling at customs - Groysman

Westinghouse expecting tender for 'energy bridge' to step up cooperation with Turboatom

We are creating group in EU to stop Nord Stream 2 - Poroshenko

Naftogaz appeals to Swedish Court of Appeal to implement Stockholm Arbitration ruling

Non-banking financial institutions increase profit tax payment by 72.6% in Q1 2018

State Reserve Agency seeks to hit record in replenishing stocks in 2018

OPIC approves $250 mln loan insurance for Naftogaz to buy gas

NBU governor presents Rozhkova as candidate for post of first deputy, Kholod as board member

Ukrnafta shareholders oblige board to adjust report for 2017 due to auditors' remarks

Naftogaz hopes Swedish appeals court annuls suspension of award after submitting own counter-evidence

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD