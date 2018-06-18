Naftogaz appeals to Swedish Court of Appeal to implement Stockholm Arbitration ruling

Naftogaz Ukrainy has appealed to the Swedish Court of Appeal, which issued a decree on June 13, suspending procedures to implement the ruling of the Stockholm Arbitration Court at the request of Gazprom, Naftogaz's Chief Commercial Director Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"Today we made a submission to the Swedish Court of Appeal, which is considering the appeal against the ruling of the Arbitration Court. In contrast to arbitration, the rules of which forbid public disclosure, submissions to the Appeals Court are, as a rule, public. So anyone wanting to can read it; there are a lot of interesting things there," he said on his Facebook page.