Economy

11:26 18.06.2018

Naftogaz appeals to Swedish Court of Appeal to implement Stockholm Arbitration ruling

1 min read
Naftogaz appeals to Swedish Court of Appeal to implement Stockholm Arbitration ruling

Naftogaz Ukrainy has appealed to the Swedish Court of Appeal, which issued a decree on June 13, suspending procedures to implement the ruling of the Stockholm Arbitration Court at the request of Gazprom, Naftogaz's Chief Commercial Director Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"Today we made a submission to the Swedish Court of Appeal, which is considering the appeal against the ruling of the Arbitration Court. In contrast to arbitration, the rules of which forbid public disclosure, submissions to the Appeals Court are, as a rule, public. So anyone wanting to can read it; there are a lot of interesting things there," he said on his Facebook page.

Tags: #naftogaz #court #gazprom
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

OPIC approves $250 mln loan insurance for Naftogaz to buy gas

Naftogaz hopes Swedish appeals court annuls suspension of award after submitting own counter-evidence

Naftogaz's enterprises pay UAH 53.5 bln to national budget in Jan-May

Poroshenko voices countries in which Gazprom assets will be seized to get $2.6 bln

Naftogaz proposes Gazprom to conduct dialogue on terms of future transit with EC's participation

Cypriot court decides to 'unfreeze' SCM assets

Refusal of Kyiv City Administration to incur Kyivenergo's debts not in line with law on heat supply

Court freezes Gazprom Dutch assets to enforce Stockholm arbitration order to pay $2.6 bln

Court to again hear issue of collecting part of Gastransit's profit to levy fine imposed on Gazprom by competition agency

Naftogaz supervisory board rewards company's staff for Stockholm arbitration success

LATEST

Govt, law enforcers draw up action plan to combat smuggling at customs - Groysman

Westinghouse expecting tender for 'energy bridge' to step up cooperation with Turboatom

Ukraine successfully passes IMO audit

We are creating group in EU to stop Nord Stream 2 - Poroshenko

Non-banking financial institutions increase profit tax payment by 72.6% in Q1 2018

State Reserve Agency seeks to hit record in replenishing stocks in 2018

NBU governor presents Rozhkova as candidate for post of first deputy, Kholod as board member

Ukrnafta shareholders oblige board to adjust report for 2017 due to auditors' remarks

Ukraine an important investment area for EBRD - first vice president

EP approves EUR 1 bln of macro-financial assistance for Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD