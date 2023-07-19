Kernel confirms significant damage to assets in Chornomorsk port

The assets of Kernel agricultural holding in Chornomorsk port were significantly damaged by rocket fire from Russia on Wednesday, the company said on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

"The company's grain transshipment facilities, as well as the grain stored in the port of Chornomorsk, were significantly damaged. Initial estimates show that it will take considerable time to return the assets to working condition," Kernel said.

Damage reports led to a collapse in the share price on the stock exchange from PLN13.53 to PLN12.34 and high volatility: at some point they managed to win back the fall, but by 15:00 local time they were quoted at a rate of about PLN12.7-12 .9, which is about 5% below the opening price.

As reported, CEO of the company Yevhen Osipov in early July at a meeting of the grain club of the Ukrainian Grain Association announced the need for further development of alternative corridors for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products already built on the Danube and assured that Ukraine could carry out forward deliveries through them.

Kernel before the war ranked first in the world in the production of sunflower oil (about 7% of world production) and its export (about 12%). The company is one of the largest producers and sellers of bottled oil in Ukraine. In addition, the agricultural holding is engaged in the cultivation of agricultural products and their sale.