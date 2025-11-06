Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:23 06.11.2025

All payments under National Cashback for Aug to take place next week – Minister of Economy

1 min read
The National Cashback program continues to operate, payments under it have not been canceled, they have only been temporarily delayed due to the technical approval process, said Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev.

"The cashback payment for August will be made in full next week. The final procedures before the start of the payment are being completed," Sobolev told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

Sobolev explained the delay in payment by saying that the actual number of participants in the National Cashback program exceeded the initial forecast.

"I note that the payment for August is the largest since the program began operating. The next stage will be payments for September," the minister noted.

He recalled that the National Cashback program is a state tool designed to support Ukrainian production and that it has proven effective.

"Many manufacturers have requested its continuation and expansion to other types of products," the Minister of Economy emphasized.

He thanked all Ukrainians who continue to use the program and choose Ukrainian manufacturers daily.

"Your participation helps the program continue. Every purchase of Ukrainian goods contributes to economic stability," Sobolev concluded.

