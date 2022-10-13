Retailers and restaurants in Ukraine reducing electricity consumption

Ukrainian supermarket chains, retailers and restaurants temporarily limit the illumination of signs and shop windows in order to save electricity during peak hours.

Thus, the Silpo supermarket chain temporarily refused to illuminate signs, external lighting, boards and city lights in trading floors, the press service of Fozzy Group told the Interfax-Ukraine agency. In addition, in the group's food halls, Boulangerie cafe, Escobar and Positano restaurants, guests will be welcomed by candlelight from 17:00.

"Even during 2016-2018, Silpo switched mainly to LED lighting. This made it possible to save electricity by 50-80%. Also in 2021, Silpo carried out work to replace fluorescent lamps in refrigerators with LED, thanks to which the estimated level of savings reached 60%," Fozzy Group said.

Similar measures were taken in the Varus supermarket chain. According to the company's Facebook post, the stores have reduced the lighting of trading floors and technical rooms, turned off beverage refrigerators and signs. In addition, TVs at the cash registers and video walls are turned off.

The comfy electronics and home appliances retailer has turned off screens and signs, as well as TVs with advertisements in the trading floors.

As reported, ATB Corporation, the ALLO marketplace, Nova Poshta, Epicenter Group and other companies also took measures to save electricity.

Earlier, the government of Ukraine called on citizens and businesses to reduce electricity consumption in the evening.