Planned national cashback payments in Ukraine for Sept exceed Aug by 17.5%, funds to be transferred in late Nov

Funds accumulated in September under the National Cashback program will begin reaching the accounts of 3.8 million Ukrainians between November 29–30, with the total amount reaching UAH 598 million, compared with UAH 509 million paid out in August.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, payments for October are expected in the second decade of December. Payments for November are scheduled for late December, while the payout for December will take place in February 2026 and then continue monthly at the end of each subsequent month.

"The payout is occurring with a slight delay due to the need to reallocate funds," Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Andriy Telyupa explained on the ministry’s website.

In September, Ukrainians purchased goods eligible for cashback totaling more than UAH 5.9 billion.

New companies have also joined the National Cashback program, bringing the number of participating producers and retailers to 1,885.

As reported earlier, the government substantially reduced the list of categories on which funds from cards issued under the program can be spent. Currently, National Cashback (or Winter eSupport) funds may be used for utilities, medicines, books, postal services, or charitable donations.

"Users will also soon be able to spend National Cashback funds on food products manufactured in Ukraine (excluding excisable goods)," the ministry added.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the update is linked to the specifics of the Winter Support policy, particularly the payment of UAH 1,000 to all citizens. This assistance will also be credited to the program cards opened by users under National Cashback. Therefore, the spending categories of both programs were unified. This alignment will ensure both programs function properly and that funds are directed primarily toward essential needs.

The updated spending rules will remain in force until June 30, 2026.