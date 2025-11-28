Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:11 28.11.2025

Planned national cashback payments in Ukraine for Sept exceed Aug by 17.5%, funds to be transferred in late Nov

2 min read
Planned national cashback payments in Ukraine for Sept exceed Aug by 17.5%, funds to be transferred in late Nov

Funds accumulated in September under the National Cashback program will begin reaching the accounts of 3.8 million Ukrainians between November 29–30, with the total amount reaching UAH 598 million, compared with UAH 509 million paid out in August.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, payments for October are expected in the second decade of December. Payments for November are scheduled for late December, while the payout for December will take place in February 2026 and then continue monthly at the end of each subsequent month.

"The payout is occurring with a slight delay due to the need to reallocate funds," Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Andriy Telyupa explained on the ministry’s website.

In September, Ukrainians purchased goods eligible for cashback totaling more than UAH 5.9 billion.

New companies have also joined the National Cashback program, bringing the number of participating producers and retailers to 1,885.

As reported earlier, the government substantially reduced the list of categories on which funds from cards issued under the program can be spent. Currently, National Cashback (or Winter eSupport) funds may be used for utilities, medicines, books, postal services, or charitable donations.

"Users will also soon be able to spend National Cashback funds on food products manufactured in Ukraine (excluding excisable goods)," the ministry added.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the update is linked to the specifics of the Winter Support policy, particularly the payment of UAH 1,000 to all citizens. This assistance will also be credited to the program cards opened by users under National Cashback. Therefore, the spending categories of both programs were unified. This alignment will ensure both programs function properly and that funds are directed primarily toward essential needs.

The updated spending rules will remain in force until June 30, 2026.

Tags: #national_cashback

MORE ABOUT

18:23 06.11.2025
All payments under National Cashback for Aug to take place next week – Minister of Economy

All payments under National Cashback for Aug to take place next week – Minister of Economy

18:17 04.06.2025
Govt allocates UAH 2.4 bln for National Cashback, UAH 200 mln for Ukrainian industrial equipment - Shmyhal

Govt allocates UAH 2.4 bln for National Cashback, UAH 200 mln for Ukrainian industrial equipment - Shmyhal

14:16 10.01.2025
National Cashback affects demand and sales dynamics of Ukrainian goods - Deputy Economy Minister Teliupa

National Cashback affects demand and sales dynamics of Ukrainian goods - Deputy Economy Minister Teliupa

11:08 05.12.2024
PrivatBank threatens monobank with legal action over banking confidentiality allegations

PrivatBank threatens monobank with legal action over banking confidentiality allegations

18:18 16.09.2024
Almost UAH 3 mln in national cashback credited to 177,000 Ukrainians in Diia – Svyrydenko

Almost UAH 3 mln in national cashback credited to 177,000 Ukrainians in Diia – Svyrydenko

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy expects 2026 state budget to be approved

Russian attack destroys Novus logistics center in Kyiv, kills 4 drivers

Warehouse and production facilities of Textile-Kontakt destroyed in missile attack overnight – owner

Auction for sale of Odesa Port-side Plant does not take place

Ukraine currently not exporting electricity after significant damage to thermal, hydropower plants

LATEST

Ukraine's energy regulator simplifies rules for distributed generation development – head

Ukraine's Health Service plans to introduce Arkan verification for doctors living abroad

Corum Druzhkivka Machine-Building Plant to complete 2-story cage in Dec 2025

Nova Poshta increases consolidated net profit by 35.1% in Jan–Sept

Ukrainian govt launches pilot for timber exporter e-cabinet – PM

State budget's general fund revenues up 4.5% in Nov y-o-y – Ukraine's Finance Ministry

Zelenskyy expects 2026 state budget to be approved

Rada Energy Committee proposes raising bioethanol content in gasoline from 5% to 7% starting July 1, 2026

ARMA sells assets of ski resorts Pylypets, Borzhava in Carpathians

Oranta insurer plans to allocate UAH 20.3 mln to pay dividends for 2024

AD
AD