Facts

12:28 09.03.2022

Finland's Valio, Paulig leaving Russian market

2 min read

Finnish dairy company Valio and coffee and food producer Paulig have announced that they are leaving the Russian market.

"In the current unprecedentedly difficult economic and geopolitical situation, Finnish company Valio has decided to leave the Russian market. The company has worked in Russia for more than 100 years, but in the current circumstances it believes it is impossible to continue operations," the company said on its Russian website.

A detailed plan to wind down operations is in the works and Valio's division in Russia will "make every effort to fulfil obligations to employees and partners," the company said.

Valio has one processed cheese factory near Moscow with capacity to produce up to 15,000 tonnes of product annual, contract manufacturing partners and sales offices in St. Petersburg and in Moscow. Valio employs about 400 people in Russia.

Paulig has also announced that it will begin the process of exiting the Russian market immediately.

"The process will be done with due consideration to Paulig employees, customers, and local legislation. The process will start immediately and a detailed schedule is being evaluated," the company said.

Russia and the surrounding countries account for about 5% of Paulig's revenue, the company said. Paulig has a coffee roastery in Tver, about 170 km from Moscow, the products of which are sold mainly in Russia. Paulig has approximately 200 employees in Russia.

Paulig is a family-owned food and beverage company. The company has been roasting coffee since 1904, and is a leader on the European market in the Tex-Mex category.

Tags: #russia #food #producers #finland #departure
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:04 09.03.2022
Heineken to cease production, sales of flagship brand in Russia

Heineken to cease production, sales of flagship brand in Russia

12:38 09.03.2022
OECD suspends participation of Russia, Belarus in OECD bodies

OECD suspends participation of Russia, Belarus in OECD bodies

12:08 09.03.2022
GE suspends operations in Russia, but to continue supporting existing power services

GE suspends operations in Russia, but to continue supporting existing power services

11:41 09.03.2022
Danone suspends investment projects in Russia

Danone suspends investment projects in Russia

11:29 09.03.2022
Venice Commission initiates termination of Russian representative office in its composition - Constitutional Court

Venice Commission initiates termination of Russian representative office in its composition - Constitutional Court

11:05 09.03.2022
U.S. negotiating with WTO countries on Russia's possible future in the organization – White House

U.S. negotiating with WTO countries on Russia's possible future in the organization – White House

10:55 09.03.2022
UK imposes ban on supply of aircraft, space products and technologies to Russia

UK imposes ban on supply of aircraft, space products and technologies to Russia

10:48 09.03.2022
Unilever halts operations in Ukraine, suspends investment in, exports to Russia

Unilever halts operations in Ukraine, suspends investment in, exports to Russia

10:40 09.03.2022
BBC resuming operation in Russia

BBC resuming operation in Russia

10:38 09.03.2022
McDonald's to temporarily close restaurants in Russia

McDonald's to temporarily close restaurants in Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine does not have information about radiation situation at Chornobyl NPP, unexploded mines are threat to Zaporizhia NPP – minister of energy

Ukrenergo announces complete blackout of Chornobyl NPP due to actions of invaders

Issue of transfer of combat aircraft by Poland must be resolved immediately - Zelensky

Some Ukrainian politicians looking for links with Russia, answer will be fast – Zelensky

Zelensky to Russian soldiers: Nothing waits for you here but capture or death

LATEST

Two largest pharmaceutical distributors receive special permits allowing to organize supply of medicines – Health Ministry

Ukrenergo announces complete blackout of Chornobyl NPP due to actions of invaders

Ukraine does not have information about radiation situation at Chornobyl NPP, unexploded mines are threat to Zaporizhia NPP – minister of energy

Enemy sabotage group destroyed in Kharkiv region - AFU General Staff

Ukrenergo announces complete blackout of Chornobyl NPP due to actions of invaders

Issue of transfer of combat aircraft by Poland must be resolved immediately - Zelensky

Some Ukrainian politicians looking for links with Russia, answer will be fast – Zelensky

Zelensky to Russian soldiers: Nothing waits for you here but capture or death

In Kharkiv, territorial defense brigade created from those liable for military service - Synehubov

UKRENERGO ANNOUNCES COMPLETE BLACKOUT AT CHORNOBYL NPP DUE TO INVADERS' ACTIVITIES

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD