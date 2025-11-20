Ukrainian cheeses increasingly lose to imported analogues – analysts

The situation on the Ukrainian cheese market remained tense in November: sales are falling, and competition from European cheeses is growing, the industry analytical agency Infagro reported.

"Producers acknowledge that maintaining their market position is possible only through well-planned promotions and a more flexible pricing policy. Some players are hoping for government support — in particular, for the authorities’ ability to influence retail chains and improve the Made in Ukraine cashback mechanism. However, expectations here are low, so companies are preparing to tackle the problems on their own: optimizing their product range, reducing production if necessary, and working to lower costs," the analysts explained.

According to their information, despite active promotions with significant discounts, Ukrainian cheeses are increasingly losing to imported counterparts in terms of price. Cheaper European cheeses are gaining presence on store shelves, and customers are choosing them more often.

Against this backdrop, producers are trying to expand exports. Shipments of semi-hard cheeses abroad have increased, although they have had to lower prices in certain markets. The situation in the cheese-product segment remains relatively stable, maintaining acceptable export prices and demand, Infagro concluded.