Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:36 20.11.2025

Ukrainian cheeses increasingly lose to imported analogues – analysts

1 min read
Ukrainian cheeses increasingly lose to imported analogues – analysts

The situation on the Ukrainian cheese market remained tense in November: sales are falling, and competition from European cheeses is growing, the industry analytical agency Infagro reported.

"Producers acknowledge that maintaining their market position is possible only through well-planned promotions and a more flexible pricing policy. Some players are hoping for government support — in particular, for the authorities’ ability to influence retail chains and improve the Made in Ukraine cashback mechanism. However, expectations here are low, so companies are preparing to tackle the problems on their own: optimizing their product range, reducing production if necessary, and working to lower costs," the analysts explained.

According to their information, despite active promotions with significant discounts, Ukrainian cheeses are increasingly losing to imported counterparts in terms of price. Cheaper European cheeses are gaining presence on store shelves, and customers are choosing them more often.

Against this backdrop, producers are trying to expand exports. Shipments of semi-hard cheeses abroad have increased, although they have had to lower prices in certain markets. The situation in the cheese-product segment remains relatively stable, maintaining acceptable export prices and demand, Infagro concluded.

Tags: #cheese

MORE ABOUT

17:42 20.06.2025
Dominance of imported cheese causes significant harm to domestic cheesemakers

Dominance of imported cheese causes significant harm to domestic cheesemakers

11:37 21.02.2025
Expensive Ukrainian cheese in Jan provokes significant increase in imports

Expensive Ukrainian cheese in Jan provokes significant increase in imports

10:53 22.01.2025
Ukrainian cheese producers may lose their domestic market due to growth of cheaper imports

Ukrainian cheese producers may lose their domestic market due to growth of cheaper imports

19:31 19.07.2024
Cheese export 7%, imports 3% up in Jan-June – analysts

Cheese export 7%, imports 3% up in Jan-June – analysts

17:21 13.01.2021
Cheese imports to Ukraine almost double in 2020

Cheese imports to Ukraine almost double in 2020

15:47 07.11.2017
Ukraine raises cheese exports by 16.4%, imports by 42.8% in ten months

Ukraine raises cheese exports by 16.4%, imports by 42.8% in ten months

12:07 15.01.2015
Ukraine cuts exports of cheese threefold in 2014, imports 1.6 times down

Ukraine cuts exports of cheese threefold in 2014, imports 1.6 times down

11:22 07.04.2014
Ukrainian cheese makers falsify products - watchdog

Ukrainian cheese makers falsify products - watchdog

15:38 04.02.2014
Ukraine in 2013 cuts cheese exports by 12.8% - Income Ministry

Ukraine in 2013 cuts cheese exports by 12.8% - Income Ministry

15:56 29.10.2013
Milkiland plans to keep cheese production in Ukraine at 30,000 tonnes in 2013

Milkiland plans to keep cheese production in Ukraine at 30,000 tonnes in 2013

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's PM, IMF aim to pass 2026 state budget by Dec 2

Energy sector corruption scandals underscore importance of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions – IMF

Naftogaz to receive EUR 127 mln grant from EIB for gas import – Koretsky

Ukrzaliznytsia posts net loss of UAH 7.3 bln over 9M with 15.4% cut in income

National Bank suspends Poroshenko's voting rights for nearly 65% of IIB shares

LATEST

Epicenter plans to satisfy up to 70% of customer requests using AI in 2026

Up to one-third of Kyivstar network without power, CEO urges customers to arrange backup power for routers

Ukraine's PM, IMF aim to pass 2026 state budget by Dec 2

Ukraine's Metinvest pays next coupon on its 2029 eurobonds, continues meeting debt obligations

Ukraine's flax gross harvest expected to hit record 66,000 tonnes in 2025/26 season – analysts

Ukrainian PM: Partners urged to submit candidates for supervisory boards, intl auditors may be engaged

Forestry enterprise Forests of Ukraine sells 100% of timber offered at forward auctions for H1 2026

State banks Sense, Ukrexim direct profits to capitalization without paying dividends to budget – ministry

Energoatom to restore and boost Khmelnytsky NPP-2 capacity to 1,040 mw after turbine repairs

Winter rye sowing areas for 2026 harvest smaller than last year's – Ministry of Economy

AD
AD