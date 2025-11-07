NBU fines banks: Alliance – UAH 83.5 mln, MTB – UAH 78.2 mln, Universal – UAH 27.3 mln, UkrSib – UAH 11.5 mln

Photo: https://bank.gov.ua/

In October 2025, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) imposed enforcement measures on seven banks for violations of legislation on the prevention and counteraction of money laundering and foreign exchange regulations, including fines totaling UAH 205.8 million.

According to the publication on the regulator’s website, the largest fines were received by the banks Alliance – UAH 83.5 million, MTB – UAH 78.2 million, Universal, on the basis of which mono operates, – UAH 27.3 million and UkrSibbank – UAH 11.5 million.

As noted by the National Bank, Bank Alliance was fined UAH 67.6 million for improper organization and execution of primary financial monitoring (internal documents and procedures, risk management, application of a risk-based approach, customer due diligence, and submission of reliable information in response to NBU inquiries). Additionally, a separate fine of UAH 15.9 million was imposed for violations in conducting proper customer due diligence, enhanced measures for high-risk clients, documentation of actions within AML/CFT, and work with clients associated with politically exposed persons.

Moreover, the bank received a written warning for failing to include data confirmed by existing documents into customer questionnaires.

MTB Bank was fined UAH 75.0 million for failing to adhere to the risk-based approach, risk management (including remote technologies and new products), and proper customer due diligence. An additional fine of UAH 3.2 million was imposed for violations of foreign exchange supervision requirements, in particular, failure to timely detect indicators of foreign exchange operations and deficiencies in the analysis and verification of documents related to such operations. At the same time, the bank received a written warning for shortcomings in the development and updating of internal AML/CFT documentation.

According to the release, Universal Bank was fined UAH 27.3 million for improper customer due diligence, deficiencies in risk management procedures, and violation of the procedure for notifying the designated authority about client transactions involving frozen assets. Additionally, the bank received a written warning for deficiencies in recording events in its automation system.

As reported by the National Bank, UkrSibbank must pay a fine of UAH 11.0 million for improper customer due diligence and deficiencies in the risk-based approach, as well as UAH 0.5 million for violating requirements regarding reporting threshold financial transactions to the designated authority. The bank also received a written warning for shortcomings in drafting internal AML/CFT documents.

RwS Bank, which was declared insolvent by the National Bank this week, was fined UAH 3.8 million for violations of the risk-based approach requirements.

ComInBank was fined UAH 1.1 million for late reporting of threshold financial transactions and improper assignment of high-risk status to clients.

Idea Bank must pay a fine of UAH 0.5 million for the untimely execution of a decision to suspend transactions and late notification of the designated authority regarding a client’s account balance.

In addition to the banks, enforcement measures were also applied to four non-bank financial institutions.

NovaPay Credit, part of the NovaPay group, was fined UAH 255,000 for improper customer due diligence and deficiencies in the risk-based approach. At the same time, the company received a written warning for shortcomings in the development of internal AML/CFT documentation.

FC Mustang Finance, whose license was revoked by the National Bank in early November, was fined UAH 731,000 for deficiencies in internal AML/CFT documentation, failure to provide accurate information in response to NBU inquiries, and violations in compiling statistical reporting.

FC Abecor must pay a fine of UAH 595,000 for improper risk management, violations of customer identification and verification requirements, monitoring of financial transactions, and failure to provide accurate information to the regulator.

FC Alliance Capital Group must pay a UAH 17,000 fine for significant errors in statistical reporting related to foreign exchange transactions.