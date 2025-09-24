Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill maintains 17% increase in production in 8 months

Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill (Lviv region) completed production in January-August 2025 with a volume of UAH 346.9 million, which is 17.1% higher than the same period in 2024, according to statistics from the UkrPapir association.

As reported, according to the results of seven months, the increase in this indicator was also 17% compared to the same period in 2024.

According to data provided by the association to Interfax-Ukraine, in quantity terms, the plant reduced its output of corrugated packaging by 1.8% in January-August, to 12.9 million square meters. The output of containerboard decreased by 10%, to 6,500 tonnes, while wrapping paper increased by 43.3%, to 3,200 tonnes.

At the same time, in August, the plant increased its output of corrugated packaging by 8.4% to August-2024 to 1.7 million square meters, which is, however, 14.3% less than the July-2025 indicator. The production of paper and cardboard, respectively, increased by 6% versus August-2024 and decreased by 15.5% versus July-2025, to 1,310 tonnes.