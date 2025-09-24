Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:21 24.09.2025

Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill maintains 17% increase in production in 8 months

Zhydachiv Pulp and Paper Mill (Lviv region) completed production in January-August 2025 with a volume of UAH 346.9 million, which is 17.1% higher than the same period in 2024, according to statistics from the UkrPapir association.

As reported, according to the results of seven months, the increase in this indicator was also 17% compared to the same period in 2024.

According to data provided by the association to Interfax-Ukraine, in quantity terms, the plant reduced its output of corrugated packaging by 1.8% in January-August, to 12.9 million square meters. The output of containerboard decreased by 10%, to 6,500 tonnes, while wrapping paper increased by 43.3%, to 3,200 tonnes.

At the same time, in August, the plant increased its output of corrugated packaging by 8.4% to August-2024 to 1.7 million square meters, which is, however, 14.3% less than the July-2025 indicator. The production of paper and cardboard, respectively, increased by 6% versus August-2024 and decreased by 15.5% versus July-2025, to 1,310 tonnes.

Tags: #paperpower #production

Zelenskyy: It feels like Ukrainian industry gaining momentum

Sugar factories plan to reduce sugar production to 1.5 million tonnes in 2025/2026 season

Lithuania to organize production of Ukrainian weapons on its territory – Defense Ministry

Ukraine offered the US annual production of 10 mln drones for 5 years – Zelenskyy

Kh-59 production stalls as foreign suppliers ghost Russia – GUR

Ukrainian companies produce 1.7 mln drones in 2024 against 1,200 in 2022

Production of interceptor drones kicked off – Zelenskyy

Ivano-Frankivsk region plans to resume salt production

Zelenskyy outlines five tasks of Ukrainian diplomacy, incl financing weapons production

Govt to make decision on drone contracts tomorrow – Zelenskyy

