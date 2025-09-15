Govt approves draft state budget for 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the draft state budget for 2026, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"We have approved the draft state budget of Ukraine for 2026 and are submitting it for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada. Now all of Ukraine should be in the Army or for the Army. This is reflected in the state budget for 2026," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

According to her, state budget expenditures are UAH 4.8 trillion (+ UAH 415 billion for 2025); revenues are UAH 2.826 trillion (+ UAH 446.8 billion or 18.8% from 2025); deficit: forecast at up to 18.4% of GDP (-3.9 percentage points by 2025).

She added that next year the need for external financing would amount to UAH 2.079 trillion.

"The main priority of the budget is security and defense, our social stability. The government directs all its own revenues and borrowings to the Defense Forces - financial support for the military and support for their families, strengthening air defense, development and production of its own weapons, including drones," the prime minister wrote.

In particular, defense: UAH 2.8 trillion (27.2% of GDP) for defense (+ UAH 168.6 billion for 2025); weapons production: at least UAH 44.3 billion for Ukrainian ammunition, missiles, missile defense, aviation and armored vehicles.

In addition, support for other areas will include education: UAH 265.4 billion (+ UAH 66.5 billion for 2025).

"Increasing the average salary of teaching staff by 50% in two stages - 30% from January 1, 2026, 20% from September 1, 2026; free meals for 4.4 million schoolchildren in grades 1-11 across the country from October 1, 2026; doubling the size of scholarships for over 163,000 students from September 1, 2026," Svyrydenko said.

Some UAH 19.9 billion (+ UAH 5.4 billion for 2025) will be allocated for science, which includes funding to support projects of young scientists and support the best scientific institutions; creation of defense research centers; implementation of developments on behalf of businesses.

"Healthcare: UAH 258 billion (+ UAH 38 billion for 2025): increase in salaries of primary and emergency medical care doctors (increase to UAH 35,000), as well as doctors in front-line regions, thanks to an increase in funding for the medical guarantees program to UAH 191.6 billion (+ UAH 16.1 billion for 2025); free medicines for citizens, in particular for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other chronic diseases; check-up 40+: UAH 10 billion for a new targeted payment for citizens aged 40 and over to undergo a comprehensive health screening - primarily a check-up for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and mental health," the report says.