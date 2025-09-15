Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:16 15.09.2025

Govt approves draft state budget for 2026

3 min read
Govt approves draft state budget for 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the draft state budget for 2026, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"We have approved the draft state budget of Ukraine for 2026 and are submitting it for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada. Now all of Ukraine should be in the Army or for the Army. This is reflected in the state budget for 2026," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

According to her, state budget expenditures are UAH 4.8 trillion (+ UAH 415 billion for 2025); revenues are UAH 2.826 trillion (+ UAH 446.8 billion or 18.8% from 2025); deficit: forecast at up to 18.4% of GDP (-3.9 percentage points by 2025).

She added that next year the need for external financing would amount to UAH 2.079 trillion.

"The main priority of the budget is security and defense, our social stability. The government directs all its own revenues and borrowings to the Defense Forces - financial support for the military and support for their families, strengthening air defense, development and production of its own weapons, including drones," the prime minister wrote.

In particular, defense: UAH 2.8 trillion (27.2% of GDP) for defense (+ UAH 168.6 billion for 2025); weapons production: at least UAH 44.3 billion for Ukrainian ammunition, missiles, missile defense, aviation and armored vehicles.

In addition, support for other areas will include education: UAH 265.4 billion (+ UAH 66.5 billion for 2025).

"Increasing the average salary of teaching staff by 50% in two stages - 30% from January 1, 2026, 20% from September 1, 2026; free meals for 4.4 million schoolchildren in grades 1-11 across the country from October 1, 2026; doubling the size of scholarships for over 163,000 students from September 1, 2026," Svyrydenko said.

Some UAH 19.9 billion (+ UAH 5.4 billion for 2025) will be allocated for science, which includes funding to support projects of young scientists and support the best scientific institutions; creation of defense research centers; implementation of developments on behalf of businesses.

"Healthcare: UAH 258 billion (+ UAH 38 billion for 2025): increase in salaries of primary and emergency medical care doctors (increase to UAH 35,000), as well as doctors in front-line regions, thanks to an increase in funding for the medical guarantees program to UAH 191.6 billion (+ UAH 16.1 billion for 2025); free medicines for citizens, in particular for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other chronic diseases; check-up 40+: UAH 10 billion for a new targeted payment for citizens aged 40 and over to undergo a comprehensive health screening - primarily a check-up for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and mental health," the report says.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #budget

MORE ABOUT

13:34 11.09.2025
No government statements on additional UAH 300 bln budget increase

No government statements on additional UAH 300 bln budget increase

17:27 10.09.2025
Cabinet approves Govt's Action Program – Svyrydenko

Cabinet approves Govt's Action Program – Svyrydenko

20:25 08.09.2025
Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparing for next year within budget possibilities

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparing for next year within budget possibilities

18:28 08.09.2025
Iskander cruise missile hits govt building, but warhead doesn’t explode

Iskander cruise missile hits govt building, but warhead doesn’t explode

11:40 08.09.2025
Svyrydenko shows diplomats damage from Russian attack on Cabinet building

Svyrydenko shows diplomats damage from Russian attack on Cabinet building

18:56 27.08.2025
IDPs from temporarily occupied territories can receive up to UAH 2 mln to purchase housing

IDPs from temporarily occupied territories can receive up to UAH 2 mln to purchase housing

15:59 27.08.2025
Cabinet publishes resolution regarding travel abroad for men between ages of 18 and 22

Cabinet publishes resolution regarding travel abroad for men between ages of 18 and 22

15:48 27.08.2025
Govt expands eRecovery program to IDPs who lost their homes in occupied territories - Svyrydenko

Govt expands eRecovery program to IDPs who lost their homes in occupied territories - Svyrydenko

15:25 27.08.2025
Cabinet launches competition for development of lithium deposit Dobra in Kirovohrad region – Svyrydenko

Cabinet launches competition for development of lithium deposit Dobra in Kirovohrad region – Svyrydenko

15:12 27.08.2025
Women deputies of local councils to be able to cross state border without hindrance during martial law – Svyrydenko

Women deputies of local councils to be able to cross state border without hindrance during martial law – Svyrydenko

HOT NEWS

Metinvest ends H1 with loss of $58 mln, EBITDA down by 49%

Timeline for discussions on new IMF program for Ukraine to be developed in coming weeks – fund

Eurocape Lviv plans to build 100 MW wind farm in Lviv region - director

Ukraine announces tenders for production sharing agreements for Mezhyhirska and Svichanska hydrocarbon fields

NBU hopes for govt to take its inflation targets into account

LATEST

Ukraine to restrict imports of Indian fuel from Oct 1

Ukraine's Finance Minister estimates funding deficit for 2026 at EUR 16 bln

Ukrposhta to bring its capital in line with NBU requirements by 2026 without extra capitalization from budget – CEO

Since signing of memo in June 2024, banks issue energy loans for 1.4 GW

Metinvest ends H1 with loss of $58 mln, EBITDA down by 49%

Ukraine to open NBU account for EU budget contributions, seeks delays on some provisions

Innovation Forpost industrial park in Ukrainian city of Dnipro negotiating with first potential tenants – MP Kysylevsky

MHP agritech group boosts Q2 2025 net profit by 48%

Ukrainian govt confirms $1.5 bln Chinese loan guarantee for State Food and Grain Corporation restructuring

NovaPay registers 3rd bond issue for institutional investors worth UAH 100 mln

AD
AD