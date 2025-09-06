State budget revenues increase by 24.2%, expenditures by 23.7% for 8 months of 2025

Revenues from taxes, fees and mandatory payments to the general and special funds of the state budget of Ukraine for the eight months of 2025 amounted to UAH 2.40 trillion, while cash expenditures - UAH 3.23 trillion, which is approximately 24.2% and 23.7% higher than the corresponding indicators for the eight months of 2024.

According to the data of the State Treasury Service, published by the Ministry of Finance on its website, for the general fund, revenues increased by 20.4% - to UAH 1.71 trillion, while expenditures - by 19.4%, to UAH 2.50 trillion.

At the same time, in August of this year, state budget revenues compared to August of last year decreased by 30.1%, to UAH 314.2 billion, including in the general fund - by 37.3%, to UAH 242.9 billion. This is due to significantly lower grant revenues - UAH 44 billion in August 2025 versus UAH 228.1 billion in August 2024.

It is noted that after raising military levy from 1.5% to 5% and introducing the condition of a salary reservation of UAH 20,000 this year, personal income tax and military levy moved from fourth to second place in terms of revenues for the eight months of this year - UAH 230.9 billion versus UAH 134.5 billion last year.

In addition, the main revenues were provided by VAT on goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine - UAH 340.4 billion (for 8 months of 2024 - UAH 302.1 billion), corporate income tax - UAH 211.6 billion (UAH 195.3 billion), VAT on goods produced in Ukraine - UAH 206.5 billion for reimbursement of UAH 116.1 billion (UAH 175 billion for reimbursement of UAH 95.8 billion), excise tax - UAH 186.3 billion (UAH 129.6 billion).

In addition, dividends and parts of the net profit of state-owned companies amounted to UAH 64.2 billion (UAH 66.5 billion), import and export duties - UAH 34.7 billion (UAH 31.6 billion), and subsoil royalty - UAH 27.4 billion (UAH 32.7 billion).

The Ministry of Finance added that another UAH 84.2 billion (UAH 38.6 billion) was added to the budget by the National Bank's profit, and grants - UAH 254.9 billion (UAH 268.3 billion).

In January-August 2025, social security tax revenues to pension and social insurance funds increased by 22.3% - to UAH 423.5 billion, including in August - by 21%, to UAH 54.1 billion.

The Ministry of Finance also reported that within the framework of financing the general fund of the state budget, state borrowings to it for January-August 2025 amounted to UAH 1.24 trillion, or 106.1% of the plan, including UAH 345.5 billion received on the domestic market from the placement of government bonds (for 8 months of 2024 - UAH 318.4 billion), including UAH 78 billion in foreign currency - $ 1.24 billion and EUR 557.7 million. At the same time, UAH 152.5 billion was raised through the issue of military government bonds.

According to the release, about $21.4 billion or UAH 889.8 billion was received from external sources, including about $13.3 billion within the framework of the ERA, with the total volume of this mechanism reaching $50 billion.

In addition, Ukraine received another EUR6.14 billion from the EU under the Ukraine Facility concessional long-term loan, $960 million from the IMF and $260 million from the World Bank under the projects "Transforming Healthcare through Reform and Investments in Efficiency" (THRIVE), "Delivering Resilient Infrastructure in Vulnerable Environments" (DRIVE) and "Social Assistance System Modernization Project."

Payments to repay the state debt for January-August 2025 amounted to UAH 404 billion, or 94.8% of the plan, service payments - UAH 233.3 billion, or 82.3% of the plan.