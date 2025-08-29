Ukrainian delegation to US discusses development of Ukrainian economy with Nasdaq management

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, together with head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, during a working visit to the US, held a meeting with the management of the American stock exchange Nasdaq, which confirmed the readiness to support the development of the Ukrainian economy.

"Together with Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, I met with the management of Nasdaq, which confirmed the readiness to support the development of the Ukrainian economy - our goals here completely coincide. It is symbolic that the conversation took place on the day of the Kyivstar listing. This is a vivid example of the resilience of Ukrainian business - entering global markets even during the war," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram on Friday.

As the Prime Minister noted, private capital is crucial for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"Clear signals from institutions like Nasdaq strengthen investor confidence. We aim to make the Ukrainian economy self-sufficient. I hope this event will be a strong signal to foreign companies: Ukraine has a strong private sector and real opportunities for growth. The next step is more Ukrainian companies in global markets," she stressed.

As reported, on Friday, August 29, the Ukrainian delegation began an international visit to the United States, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation to the United States will discuss accelerating the PURL program and the diplomatic track, in particular, coordinating the preparation of meetings at the leadership level and security guarantees.