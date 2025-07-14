Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:14 14.07.2025

URC-2025: State Restoration Agency, Korean EDCF to work on launching RDF-based CHPPs in three cities – Sukhomlyn

2 min read
URC-2025: State Restoration Agency, Korean EDCF to work on launching RDF-based CHPPs in three cities – Sukhomlyn

The State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine and the Economic Development Cooperation Fund established by the government of the Republic of Korea (EDCF) at the URC-2025 signed a protocol of intent to support the construction of combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) using waste fuel (RDF and SRF) in the first three cities: Odesa, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky, said head of the agency Serhiy Sukhomlyn.

"At the URC, we signed a memorandum of intent with EDCF to support the construction of such CHPPs in the first three cities: Odesa, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky. This is an important step. We have been working on the analysis of this project for months, looking for a solution. Because it is about energy efficiency, strengthening the resilience of communities," Sukhomlyn wrote on his Facebook on Monday.

At the same time, he noted that he also had a meeting with representatives of the Korean company Posco, which has long been in contact with the agency and has experience in implementing Waste to Energy technology. He added that during the URC, the company signed a memorandum with Odesa to support the construction of a CHPP in the city.

In addition, Sukhomlyn reported that memoranda were signed with the Polish Industrial Development Agency (ARP) to adopt the country's successful experience in modernizing the economy and with the Italian company NPLUS SRL to support the pilot launch of a grant project to monitor the condition of the bridge connection.

At the same time, a memorandum was signed with the EBRD, within the framework of which the parties will work on developing a strategic investment portfolio, where 10-15 priority projects will be selected.

According to him, the European Investment Bank will financially support the repair of important logistics routes.

"Some EUR134 million for the overhaul of the M-06 highway and the bridge on the M-15 highway is only the first step of the agreement signed between the EIB and the Ministry of Development," Sukhomlyn noted.

As reported in April 2025, Posco International (the Republic of Korea) plans to build a combined heat and power plant in Odesa using RDF fuel with a capacity of 12 MW of electricity and 40 MW of thermal energy and a total cost of $106 million.

Tags: #launch #korea #chp

MORE ABOUT

20:04 04.07.2025
Korean govt to allocate $10 mln for infrastructure projects in Ukraine – Economy Ministry

Korean govt to allocate $10 mln for infrastructure projects in Ukraine – Economy Ministry

21:11 13.06.2025
Ukrenergo head predicts launch of 1 GW of maneuvering capacity, 0.5 GW of ESS in 2025

Ukrenergo head predicts launch of 1 GW of maneuvering capacity, 0.5 GW of ESS in 2025

19:06 03.06.2025
IAEA denies active preparations for Zaporizhia NPP launch, stresses lack of conditions for its operation – Grossi

IAEA denies active preparations for Zaporizhia NPP launch, stresses lack of conditions for its operation – Grossi

10:39 03.06.2025
Boryspil Airport in Ukraine to receive technical assistance from Korean agency KOICA

Boryspil Airport in Ukraine to receive technical assistance from Korean agency KOICA

19:28 19.05.2025
Korean concrete manufacturer SG to cooperate with Ukraine's Restoration Agency

Korean concrete manufacturer SG to cooperate with Ukraine's Restoration Agency

19:14 30.10.2024
Seoul may send group of military observers to Ukraine

Seoul may send group of military observers to Ukraine

20:02 07.08.2024
Zelenskyy announces launch of Army+ app for defense forces command

Zelenskyy announces launch of Army+ app for defense forces command

19:24 14.03.2024
Russian army allegedly uses North Korean missiles at least three times to attack Kharkiv region

Russian army allegedly uses North Korean missiles at least three times to attack Kharkiv region

12:04 01.12.2023
Ukraine to launch program to subsidize car loans for purchase of cars assembled in country

Ukraine to launch program to subsidize car loans for purchase of cars assembled in country

19:38 22.08.2023
Program 5-7-9 for energy restoration to be launched in near future – Energy Minister

Program 5-7-9 for energy restoration to be launched in near future – Energy Minister

HOT NEWS

Govt distributes UAH 35 bln in subsidies for teachers’ salaries – PM

Energoatom, Westinghouse finalize agreements on production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine using American technology at URC

About 200 deals worth EUR 10 bln prepared for URC2025 – Zelenskyy

EU's guarantee program to unlock EUR 10 billion for Ukraine – EC president

EC President announces launch of European Flagship Fund for Ukraine's reconstruction

LATEST

Energoatom agrees to build SMR plant, spent fuel containers in Ukraine using Holtec technology

Dragon Capital invests $20 mln in its Rebuild Ukraine Fund, plans its first closing in September

Govt distributes UAH 35 bln in subsidies for teachers’ salaries – PM

Horizon Capital launches fundraising for new Catalyst Fund for EUR300 mln

EIB to provide Piraeus Bank with EUR16 mln to finance SMEs

EIB may provide Ukreximbank with EUR 100 mln to finance SMEs

Комиссия по отбору директора БЭБ сообщила об официальном заседании Конкурсной комиссии в понедельник

Total EBRD financing deployed in wartime Ukraine reaches EUR 7.6 bln

EBRD allocates loan of up to EUR50 mln to Nova Poshta

Ukrenergo, EU Secretariat to develop mechanism to reduce risks for ancillary services auctions – memo at URC-2025

AD
AD