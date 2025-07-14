URC-2025: State Restoration Agency, Korean EDCF to work on launching RDF-based CHPPs in three cities – Sukhomlyn

The State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine and the Economic Development Cooperation Fund established by the government of the Republic of Korea (EDCF) at the URC-2025 signed a protocol of intent to support the construction of combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) using waste fuel (RDF and SRF) in the first three cities: Odesa, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky, said head of the agency Serhiy Sukhomlyn.

"At the URC, we signed a memorandum of intent with EDCF to support the construction of such CHPPs in the first three cities: Odesa, Zhytomyr and Khmelnytsky. This is an important step. We have been working on the analysis of this project for months, looking for a solution. Because it is about energy efficiency, strengthening the resilience of communities," Sukhomlyn wrote on his Facebook on Monday.

At the same time, he noted that he also had a meeting with representatives of the Korean company Posco, which has long been in contact with the agency and has experience in implementing Waste to Energy technology. He added that during the URC, the company signed a memorandum with Odesa to support the construction of a CHPP in the city.

In addition, Sukhomlyn reported that memoranda were signed with the Polish Industrial Development Agency (ARP) to adopt the country's successful experience in modernizing the economy and with the Italian company NPLUS SRL to support the pilot launch of a grant project to monitor the condition of the bridge connection.

At the same time, a memorandum was signed with the EBRD, within the framework of which the parties will work on developing a strategic investment portfolio, where 10-15 priority projects will be selected.

According to him, the European Investment Bank will financially support the repair of important logistics routes.

"Some EUR134 million for the overhaul of the M-06 highway and the bridge on the M-15 highway is only the first step of the agreement signed between the EIB and the Ministry of Development," Sukhomlyn noted.

As reported in April 2025, Posco International (the Republic of Korea) plans to build a combined heat and power plant in Odesa using RDF fuel with a capacity of 12 MW of electricity and 40 MW of thermal energy and a total cost of $106 million.