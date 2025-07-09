Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:21 09.07.2025

World Bank to provide another $116 mln grant to support heating system in Ukraine – bank repr at URC2025

2 min read
World Bank to provide another $116 mln grant to support heating system in Ukraine – bank repr at URC2025

The World Bank plans to announce during the URC2025 the provision of $116 million in grant financing to support the heating system of Kharkiv, as well as six other cities, said Sevara Melibaeva, Program Leader for Infrastructure and Sustainable Development for Eastern Europe.

"At the URC, we are going to announce an expansion of support, providing an additional $116 million in grant funding to Kharkiv to continue supporting the heating sector, as well as to six other cities together with the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development," Melibaeva said during a panel discussion on investing in energy sustainability and the recovery of Ukraine within the framework of the URC2025 in Rome on Wednesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports from the scene.

She added that in December 2025, 12 mobile cogeneration units with a total capacity of about 60 MW and container boiler houses with a capacity of 200 MW had already been delivered to Kharkiv with the assistance of the World Bank.

Melibaeva called this an alternative to meet the needs of the population, since large thermal power plants are currently beyond repair (after the attacks by the Russian Federation).

According to her, support for Ukraine is also determined by the planned financing through grants and loans to PrJSC Ukrhydroenergo in the amount of $70 million from the Green Technologies Fund for the scaling of battery energy storage. In addition, there is a provision of 29 transformers to Ukrenergo for approximately $100 million in grant funding, as well as providing approximately $100 million in grant funding to support and protect these transformers and substations.

She mentioned, among other things, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), noting that it signed debt financing in the amount of EUR370 million for the construction of new offshore wind farms with a capacity of approximately 350 MW, and is financing an additional pilot project for battery energy storage of 10 MW in western Ukraine. Melibaeva did not provide details.

As reported, on April 25, 2025, Ukrhydroenergo and the World Bank signed a financing and guarantee agreement for the project "Additional Financing of the Improving Power System Resilience for European Power Grid Integration Project" (installation of hybrid power generation systems at Ukrhydroenergo) for $70 million.

Tags: #grant #wb

MORE ABOUT

11:09 13.11.2024
Ukraine receives $1.35 bln in grant from United States – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives $1.35 bln in grant from United States – Shmyhal

09:37 22.10.2024
Ukraine, France sign grant agreement for EUR 200 mln

Ukraine, France sign grant agreement for EUR 200 mln

12:33 05.08.2024
Ukraine to spend $3.9 bln provided by USA on pensions, wages for teachers, doctors – PM

Ukraine to spend $3.9 bln provided by USA on pensions, wages for teachers, doctors – PM

12:29 05.08.2024
Ukraine gets $3.9 bln grant from USA – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine gets $3.9 bln grant from USA – Ministry of Finance

11:16 01.08.2024
Ukraine to receive $3.9 bln in budget aid from USA – Finance Ministry

Ukraine to receive $3.9 bln in budget aid from USA – Finance Ministry

20:43 30.07.2024
USAID provides $2 mln to Suziria Group to launch wet pet food production

USAID provides $2 mln to Suziria Group to launch wet pet food production

19:09 11.06.2024
World Bank to provide $62 mln grant to solve housing problems in Ukraine

World Bank to provide $62 mln grant to solve housing problems in Ukraine

19:55 20.02.2024
Victory Harvest Foundation to provide small- and medium-sized farmers with agricultural equipment for spring sowing season 2024

Victory Harvest Foundation to provide small- and medium-sized farmers with agricultural equipment for spring sowing season 2024

15:02 23.12.2023
USAID, Ministry of Economy launching $15 mln grant program for enterprises

USAID, Ministry of Economy launching $15 mln grant program for enterprises

15:38 20.12.2023
Ukraine attracts EUR150 mln grant from EU

Ukraine attracts EUR150 mln grant from EU

HOT NEWS

IMF program sets end-of-july deadline for appointing new head of Ukraine's Economic Security Bureau – memo

Ukraine's intl reserves up 1.2% in June, euro share rises to 13.9% – National Bank

Ukraine increases cross-border electricity export capacity from 650 MW to 900 MW

Gas, electricity tariffs for households are half of market prices – IMF

IMF rejects possibility of budget financing of gas imports

LATEST

All major traders return to Ukraine, annually attract up to $15 bln for export of Ukrainian grain - UGA

Ukrnafta plans to build 420 MW gas generation, large CCHP project in 2026 - company head of at URC2025

EU mulling EUR 100 bln for Ukraine in next draft budget – media

Ukraine's State Statistics Service, YouControl, Open Data Association sign memo on data cooperation, digitalization

Ukraine's State Geology Agency sells eight licenses for subsoil use

EBA against differentiated coefficients to railway tariffs in direction of ports

Business appeals to Zelenskyy, Stefanchuk and Shmyhal to reconsider decision on appointment of ESB Head

Business appeals to Zelenskyy, Stefanchuk and Shmyhal to reconsider decision on appointment of ESB Head

Cost of housing construction increases by 30%, end consumers dominate among buyers - expert

Ukrainian Parliament's Tax Committee pushes for soy and rapeseed export duty, while Agrarian Committee opposes – UAC

AD
AD