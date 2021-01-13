Cheese imports to Ukraine almost double in 2020

Imports of cheese to Ukraine in 2020 increased from 23,700 tonnes to 46,700 tonnes compared to the previous year, and in dollar terms from $ 108.9 million to $ 210.5 million, the State Customs Service has said.

According to its data, at the same time, export of cheese from Ukraine decreased to 6,300 tonnes for $ 24.4 million, or 11.3% and 8.9%, respectively, compared to 2019.

The drop in butter exports was also significant last year - to 11,200 tonnes for $ 48.7 million, or 38.6% and 36.8%, respectively, with a sharp increase in imports. It increased almost threefold, to 10,000 tonnes in natural terms and almost 2.5 times in dollar terms, to $ 40.6 million.

In addition, in 2020 import of milk and cream increased sharply, to 12,900 tonnes worth $ 11.6 million: the jump was 3.6 times and 3.3 times, respectively. Export of milk and cream from Ukraine decreased by a quarter, to 18,600 tonnes in natural terms and by 21.6% in dollar terms, to $ 12 million.

In 2020, imports of condensed milk also increased, to 6,100 tonnes worth $ 11.6 million, or 2.4 times. At the same time, exports amounted to 27,400 tonnes for $ 55 million, having decreased by 23.4% and 27.1%, respectively.