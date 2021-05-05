Low level of starting qualifications is most acute problem in labor market in construction industry – expert

The low level of starting qualifications is the most acute problem in the labor market in the construction industry, HR director of the construction company Intergal-Bud Ruslan Vasiutin said.

"The most difficult direction in personnel search is qualified employees of construction departments. These positions are either taken by a young specialist with a specialized education who needs long-term adaptation in the company, or a self-taught foremaster after courses, who also needs a long internship," Vasiutin said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

He also noted the age imbalance in the skills of workers: senior and experienced 50 years old and older, who can be mentors, foremen, especially in construction, for whom it is sometimes difficult to master IT technologies. On the other hand, young staff are often not sufficiently qualified due to lack of practice.

"We compensate for the shortcomings of both categories, complement the teams. Of course, the maximum digitalization of the process is still in the future, but the elements need to be introduced. Achieving synergy in such teams is now a must-have, otherwise we will lose the 'experienced' or the construction will not be interesting for young people," Vasiutin said.