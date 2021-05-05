Economy

11:28 05.05.2021

Low level of starting qualifications is most acute problem in labor market in construction industry – expert

1 min read
Low level of starting qualifications is most acute problem in labor market in construction industry – expert

The low level of starting qualifications is the most acute problem in the labor market in the construction industry, HR director of the construction company Intergal-Bud Ruslan Vasiutin said.

"The most difficult direction in personnel search is qualified employees of construction departments. These positions are either taken by a young specialist with a specialized education who needs long-term adaptation in the company, or a self-taught foremaster after courses, who also needs a long internship," Vasiutin said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

He also noted the age imbalance in the skills of workers: senior and experienced 50 years old and older, who can be mentors, foremen, especially in construction, for whom it is sometimes difficult to master IT technologies. On the other hand, young staff are often not sufficiently qualified due to lack of practice.

"We compensate for the shortcomings of both categories, complement the teams. Of course, the maximum digitalization of the process is still in the future, but the elements need to be introduced. Achieving synergy in such teams is now a must-have, otherwise we will lose the 'experienced' or the construction will not be interesting for young people," Vasiutin said.

Tags: #intergal_bud #labor_market
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:54 22.12.2020
Intergal-Bud plans to launch 11 new projects in 2021

Intergal-Bud plans to launch 11 new projects in 2021

17:16 24.09.2014
Labor market collapses long before Maidan events, says expert

Labor market collapses long before Maidan events, says expert

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz receives UAH 12.6 bln of net profit in Q1 2021 – group's financial director

Former head of Naftogaz Kobolev connects his dismissal with $2 bln in company's accounts

Supervisory Board of Naftogaz reports violation of corporate governance standards upon dismissal of Kobolev

Independent experts of nomination committee for appointments to supervisory boards announce suspension of work in Ukraine

Cabinet urges Naftogaz's supervisory board to continue holding office until new members selected

LATEST

Naftogaz board urges Cabinet to resolve situation with resigned supervisory board

NSDC to consider deterioration of economic situation due to increase in tariffs for housing services - media

Ukraine starts pumping gas into UGS

Naftogaz receives UAH 12.6 bln of net profit in Q1 2021 – group's financial director

Former head of Naftogaz Kobolev connects his dismissal with $2 bln in company's accounts

Supervisory Board of Naftogaz reports violation of corporate governance standards upon dismissal of Kobolev

Independent experts of nomination committee for appointments to supervisory boards announce suspension of work in Ukraine

Cabinet urges Naftogaz's supervisory board to continue holding office until new members selected

Naftogaz's supervisory board resigns effective on May 14

Rada's Commission of Inquiry recognize Ukrzaliznytsia boards work as unsatisfactory, urges Cabinet to dismiss company's board

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD