14:33 29.05.2025

Gas operators from 5 countries agree on scheme to supply U.S. LNG from Greece to Ukraine

Operators of the gas transmission systems of Bulgaria, Greece, Moldova, Romania and Ukraine have developed a scheme for supplying U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Greece to Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan Corridor, the Romanian operator Transgaz said.

"Bulgartransgaz EAD (Bulgaria), DESFA SA (Greece), Transgaz SA (Romania), VestMoldTransgaz SRL (Moldova) and Gas TSO (Ukraine) are jointly proposing a bundled route product for natural gas supplies from June to October 2025, which will facilitate the transportation of gas from Greece to Ukraine," the company said.

To enhance the attractiveness of the route, the parties agreed on a unified gas transit tariff with a 25% discount, while the Ukrainian operator will receive a 46% discount.

Gas will flow from Greece to Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan route, passing through the following connection points: Sidirokastro - Kulata, Kardam - Negru Voda, Isaccea - Orlovka and Cahul - Grebinky.

On May 29, a tender was announced for supplying 2.9 million cubic meters of gas per day to Ukraine in June. The operators of the participating countries will hold a single auction to allocate capacity at all points of the Trans-Balkan Corridor along the gas transportation route from Greece to Ukraine.

Tenders will be held on the fourth Monday of each month to sell capacity for the following calendar month. Allocating capacity will be carried out through a uniform-price auction mechanism.

The scheme was developed to prepare Ukraine for the heating season, Transgaz said. "By October 2025, Ukraine must pump around 5 billion cubic meters of natural gas into its underground storage facilities to prepare for the winter season and ensure the security of vulnerable consumer categories," it said.

The proposed transportation package can only be used for gas supplies to Ukraine. Gas was not previously supplied to Ukraine via the Trans-Balkan Corridor.

"It is expected that the use of this route will increase the utilization rate of the operators' infrastructure along the entire route, leading to higher revenues generated from the sale of previously unused capacities," the company said.

