TAS Agro sows spring crops on 40,000 ha in 2025 season

KYIV. May 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) - TAS Agro holding has completed the 2025 spring sowing campaign, during which it sowed about 40,000 hectares with spring crops, the company's press service reported on Facebook.

According to the agroholding, in the structure of production areas, 16,000 hectares are sown with sunflower, 15,000 hectares with soybeans, 7,000 hectares with corn, and 160 hectares with industrial hemp. The company noted that this year it reduced corn sowing, abandoned sugar beet cultivation, but began growing industrial hemp in a test mode.

"The 2025 sowing season is significantly different from previous ones, primarily due to abnormal weather conditions and constant air alarms that interfered with the operation of equipment. The snow cover in April and frosts in the first decade of May somewhat slowed down the sowing company, but we adjusted the work of production units and managed to do it in the optimal time. This year's sowing season showed that we chose the right strategy to update the technical fleet and involve our own personnel in the work, who worked harmoniously and responsibly, despite all the above-mentioned adversities. In particular, on some days we managed to sow 2,3 hectares in a productive day," said Oleh Zapletniuk, General Director of TAS Agro LLC.

He added that the agricultural holding has already received high-quality seedlings of spring crops and is focused on protecting them from diseases and pests. Personnel not involved in current work are preparing for the harvest, which according to preliminary forecasts will start in a month.