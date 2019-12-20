Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Official Launch of Payphone X Platform in Ukraine'

On Friday, December 20, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "An Official Launch of Payphone X Platform in Ukraine" will allow to receive video greetings, an autograph on a unique selfie, to write a message or call your favorite artist and get a reply. Participants include Chief Executive Officer Oleksiy Pylypchuk; PR Director Iryna Hordiyenko; Ukrainian composer, virtuoso pianist, winner of the Hollywood Improviser Prize Yevhen Khmara, radio and television presenter Victoria Zubreichuk; comedian, actor, TV host Anton Lirnyk. During the registration, all media representatives will be paid $100 on Payphone application account for using (8/5a Reitarska Street). Media accreditation by phone: (098) 277 8280 (Iryna).