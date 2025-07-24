Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Humanitarian Activities in War: Protection of Personnel, Innovations and Impact on World Politics'
On Thursday, July 24, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency (8/5-A Reitarska St.) will host a roundtable discussion titled "Humanitarian Activities in War: Protection of Personnel, Innovations and Impact on World Politics."
Participants:
Director of the Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations Mila Leonova;
Head of Government Relations, Alliance of Ukrainian Civil Society Organizations Olena Volkova;
Deputy Director Humanitarian NGO Platform in Ukraine Oleksandra Buglak;
Director Protect Humanitarians Olivier Vandecasteele;
Head of humanitarian aid in Ukraine Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation Serge Oumow;
Deputy Director General for Programme Development and Innovation Ukrainian Red Cross Society Illya Kletskovskyy;
Program manager Mental health and Psychosocial support Caritas Ukraine Iryna Maksymenko;
Board Memeber Charity Fund "East SOS" Oksana Kuiantseva;
Vice president on strategic partnerships Eastern Europe Foundation Vira Nedzvedska;
Deputy Director International NGO Safety Organization Jozef Lang;
Founder & Director Mission Kharkiv Ross Skowronski;
Humanitarian Programme Officer, Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine Oleg Masyk.
The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.
Details by phone: (097)795-03-00, e-mail: [email protected] (media contact person: Olena Volkova).