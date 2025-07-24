Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Problems of rebuilding Kyiv region: what are the features of restoring deoccupied territories, eliminating the consequences of destruction and building housing for IDPs and veterans?'

On Thursday, July 24, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a discussion entitled "Problems of rebuilding Kyiv region: What are features of restoring deoccupied territories, eliminating consequences of destruction and building housing for IDPs and veterans?"

Participants:
village head of Hatne, head of the Kyiv regional regional branch of the All-Ukrainian Association of ATC Oleksandr Palamarchuk,
head of the NGO All-Ukrainian Association of Freelance (Public) Inspectors of Architectural and Construction Control Serhiy Vozny,
city mayor of Brovary Ihor Sapozhko,
sociologist, founder of the company Active Group Andriy Yeremenko,
veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, entrepreneur, leader of the Bila Tserkva Volunteer Corps Oleksandr Mahdych.

The broadcast will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency.
Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot using editorial IDs.

 

 

