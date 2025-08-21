Interfax-Ukraine
12:30 21.08.2025

How the activities and inaction of law enforcement officers affect reconstruction, investment climate, and defense capability

On Thursday, August 21, at 13.00, a meeting of the Capital Region discussion club will begin in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on the topic "How the activities and inaction of law enforcement officers affect reconstruction, investment climate, and defense capability."

Participants inlcude: political scientist, discussion moderator Oleksiy Voronenko, lawyer, head of the NGO Ukrainian Association of Freelance (Public) Inspectors of Architectural and Construction Control Serhiy Vozny, veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, entrepreneur, leader of the Bila Tserkva Volunteer Corps Oleksandr Mahdych, sociologist, founder of the Active Group company Andriy Yeremenko (8/5-A Reitarska St.).

The broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine agency's YouTube channel.

Registration of journalists on site with editorial ID cards.

 

