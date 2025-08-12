Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Court of Appeals declares allocation of land for National War Memorial Complex near village of Markhalivka illegal'

On Wednesday, August 13, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable on the topic "The Court of Appeals has declared the allocation of land for the National War Memorial Complex near the village of Markhalivka illegal."

Participants included: lawyer from the NGO Markhalivka.Support Yulia Rybitska, a resident of the village of MarkhalivkaNadiya Kovalenko, director of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center Volodymyr Boreiko (8/5-A Reitarska St.).

The broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine agency's Youtube channel. Registration of journalists on site with editorial ID cards.