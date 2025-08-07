Interfax-Ukraine
10:51 07.08.2025

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable discussion 'Problems and prospects for organizing the rehabilitation of military personnel in Kyiv region: Positive examples and systemic deficiencies'

On Thursday, August 7, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency (8/5-A, Reitarska St.) will host a meeting of the Capital Region debate club entitled "Problems and prospects for organizing the rehabilitation of military personnel in Kyiv region: positive examples and systemic deficiencies."

Participants include:
representative of the NGO United by Golf, veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Kikin,
Director of the Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital Daryna Melnyk;
Director of the Social Protection Department of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ihor Meshchan;
Advisor to the Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration on Veterans' Policy Pavlo Yakymchuk;
chairman of the board of the Institute of Ukrainian Politics, military psychologist Oleksiy Usachov,
military doctor, deputy director of Kyiv Municipal Clinical Hospital No. 10 (KMCH No. 10) and author of the "Train of Life" initiative Danylo Mykhailov .

The broadcast will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine agency's Youtube channel. Registration of journalists on site with editorial ID cards.

