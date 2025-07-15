Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Ukraine through eyes of Americans: challenges of perception, communication strategies

On Tuesday, July 15, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion entitled "Ukraine through eyes of Americans: challenges of perception, communication strategies."

Organizers: Ukrainian Security Club, Conservative Platform and Research and Analytical Group InfoLight.UA with the assistance of the Hanns Seidel Stiftung Ukraine.

Participants: Head of the Ukrainian Security Club, NGO Fund for Assistance to Democracy Yuriy Honcharenko; Coordinator of the initiative group for the creation of the Social-Military Movement, veteran of the Russia-Ukraine war, expert of the Ukrainian Security Club Oleksiy Ivashyn; PhD in Political Sciences, head of the project Information Defense of the Open Politics Foundation, former Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine (2014-2019) Ihor Zhdanov; Director of the Department of External and International Relations of the Ukrainian Evangelical Christian Church of Evangelical Faith, Pastor Yuriy Kulakevych; military officer, political consultant Oleksandr Antoniuk; Head of the Center for Political Studies Doktryna Yaroslav Bozhko (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Additional information by phone : (063) 765 9085, [email protected] (Yuriy Honcharenko).