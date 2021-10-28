Telecom

11:07 28.10.2021

Kyivstar increases revenue by 14.9%, EBITDA by 14.6% in Q3 2021

3 min read
Kyivstar increases revenue by 14.9%, EBITDA by 14.6% in Q3 2021

Mobile network operator Kyivstar in the third quarter of 2021 increased its total revenue by 11.9% compared to the same period in 2020, to UAH 7.275 billion; in general, in January-September 2021, the company's total revenue reached UAH 21.211 billion, which is 14.9% more than in January-September 2020, the company's press service said on Thursday.

According to the published data, in the third quarter, Kyivstar increased its EBITDA by 11.4% compared to the same period last year, to UAH 4.915 billion. At the same time, the EBITDA margin decreased by 0.3 percentage points (pp), to 67.6%.

In January-September 2021, EBITDA increased by 14.6% and amounted to UAH 14.357 billion.

Revenues from mobile services in the third quarter grew by 11.5%, to UAH 6.766 billion, in January-September 2021 by 14.7%, to UAH 19.720 billion.

In addition, the operator said that in the third quarter of 2021, the use of mobile Internet per subscriber increased by an average of 19.8% compared to the third quarter of 2020, to 7 GB. The use of international roaming services, including data transmission, also increased. The number of subscribers using 4G services grew by 31.9% year-on-year, to 11.6 million.

The subscriber base in the third quarter of 2021 expanded by 1.8% and amounted to 26.3 million. The subscriber base of the Home Internet service grew by 9.5%, to 1.18 million users.

Capital expenditures of Kyivstar increased during the reporting period by 10.7% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and amounted to UAH 1.190 billion. The funds were used to build 4G networks in remote and sparsely populated areas and to cover the main highways of international importance with 4G communication. According to the company, in general, in January-September 2021, Kyivstar's capital expenditures amounted to UAH 3.729 billion (a rise of 3.6%).

To improve the quality of services, the operator introduced SON (self-organizing network) technology, a technological solution that automatically optimizes the operation of mobile base stations.

In the third quarter of 2021, Kyivstar transferred UAH 2.5 billion of taxes and other payments to the state budget and remains the largest taxpayer in the communications industry, the company said.

Kyivstar is the largest Ukrainian telecommunications operator. It provides communication and data transmission services based on a wide range of mobile and fixed-line technologies, including 3G. By the end of 2020, its services were used by about 25.9 million mobile subscribers and about 1.1 million fixed-line Internet customers.

The shareholder of Kyivstar is the international group VEON (earlier VimpelCom Ltd.). The group's shares are listed on the NASDAQ (New York) stock exchange.

Tags: #kyivstar
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:22 25.10.2021
Some 85% of Kyivstar subscribers face cybersecurity challenges – poll

Some 85% of Kyivstar subscribers face cybersecurity challenges – poll

14:22 13.09.2021
Kyivstar turns on 4G at 900 MHz band in 14 cities in summer

Kyivstar turns on 4G at 900 MHz band in 14 cities in summer

11:33 01.07.2021
Kyivstar launches 4G at 900 MHz band in 411 settlements in June

Kyivstar launches 4G at 900 MHz band in 411 settlements in June

13:47 07.06.2021
Kyivstar announces admission of students for internships, employs 50% of STARt Yourself alumni

Kyivstar announces admission of students for internships, employs 50% of STARt Yourself alumni

16:19 03.06.2021
Kyivstar launches eSIM service for contract subscribers

Kyivstar launches eSIM service for contract subscribers

14:12 31.05.2021
Kyivstar connects 329 more settlements to 4G network in May

Kyivstar connects 329 more settlements to 4G network in May

11:47 27.05.2021
Kyivstar plans to increase its contract subscriber base by about 20% in 2021

Kyivstar plans to increase its contract subscriber base by about 20% in 2021

11:16 27.05.2021
Kyivstar plans to increase its IT staff by almost 40%

Kyivstar plans to increase its IT staff by almost 40%

13:58 26.05.2021
Kyivstar launches unlimited roaming for popular applications, voice calls in messengers

Kyivstar launches unlimited roaming for popular applications, voice calls in messengers

15:26 19.05.2021
Kyivstar launches option to pay for Kyivstar TV service using bank card

Kyivstar launches option to pay for Kyivstar TV service using bank card

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

French cyber security company Thales will soon open office in Ukraine

Минцифры ожидает полноценного запуска "Дия City" с начала 2022 г.

Kyivstar extends 4G coverage in nine regions of Ukraineе

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G LTE 900 MHz network in Kirovohrad region

Vodafone Ukraine launches 4G LTE 900 MHz network in Sumy region

Kyivstar launches 4G network in 900 MHz band in Vinnytsia region

Kyivstar connects another 1,200 settlements to 4G

Vodafone Ukraine almost doubles net profit, sees revenue grow by 9% in Q2

Kyivstar TV service activity increases by 35% in six months - Kyivstar

Телеканал "Украина" купил права на формат шоу The Masked Singer

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD