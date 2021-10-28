Kyivstar increases revenue by 14.9%, EBITDA by 14.6% in Q3 2021

Mobile network operator Kyivstar in the third quarter of 2021 increased its total revenue by 11.9% compared to the same period in 2020, to UAH 7.275 billion; in general, in January-September 2021, the company's total revenue reached UAH 21.211 billion, which is 14.9% more than in January-September 2020, the company's press service said on Thursday.

According to the published data, in the third quarter, Kyivstar increased its EBITDA by 11.4% compared to the same period last year, to UAH 4.915 billion. At the same time, the EBITDA margin decreased by 0.3 percentage points (pp), to 67.6%.

In January-September 2021, EBITDA increased by 14.6% and amounted to UAH 14.357 billion.

Revenues from mobile services in the third quarter grew by 11.5%, to UAH 6.766 billion, in January-September 2021 by 14.7%, to UAH 19.720 billion.

In addition, the operator said that in the third quarter of 2021, the use of mobile Internet per subscriber increased by an average of 19.8% compared to the third quarter of 2020, to 7 GB. The use of international roaming services, including data transmission, also increased. The number of subscribers using 4G services grew by 31.9% year-on-year, to 11.6 million.

The subscriber base in the third quarter of 2021 expanded by 1.8% and amounted to 26.3 million. The subscriber base of the Home Internet service grew by 9.5%, to 1.18 million users.

Capital expenditures of Kyivstar increased during the reporting period by 10.7% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and amounted to UAH 1.190 billion. The funds were used to build 4G networks in remote and sparsely populated areas and to cover the main highways of international importance with 4G communication. According to the company, in general, in January-September 2021, Kyivstar's capital expenditures amounted to UAH 3.729 billion (a rise of 3.6%).

To improve the quality of services, the operator introduced SON (self-organizing network) technology, a technological solution that automatically optimizes the operation of mobile base stations.

In the third quarter of 2021, Kyivstar transferred UAH 2.5 billion of taxes and other payments to the state budget and remains the largest taxpayer in the communications industry, the company said.

Kyivstar is the largest Ukrainian telecommunications operator. It provides communication and data transmission services based on a wide range of mobile and fixed-line technologies, including 3G. By the end of 2020, its services were used by about 25.9 million mobile subscribers and about 1.1 million fixed-line Internet customers.

The shareholder of Kyivstar is the international group VEON (earlier VimpelCom Ltd.). The group's shares are listed on the NASDAQ (New York) stock exchange.