13:22 25.10.2021

Some 85% of Kyivstar subscribers face cybersecurity challenges – poll

Some 85% of Kyivstar subscribers face cybersecurity challenges – poll

In October 2021, the mobile network operator Kyivstar conducted a survey among its subscribers about their attitude to their own cybersecurity.

The operator said on Monday that the results of the survey show that 85% of respondents have faced challenges in the field of personal cybersecurity.

According to the survey, only 7% of users of mobile communications and Internet services consider it inappropriate to resort to additional measures to prevent cyber fraud.

At the same time, 51% of the operator's subscribers, if a crime is detected, will change the passwords for the most important accounts or immediately block bank cards, and 33% will contact law enforcement agencies or financial institutions and a mobile network operator.

In addition, 66% of respondents have already protected their financial number, and another 32% of respondents plan to protect their mobile number by registering it with their passport data.

Of the most common types of fraud, most respondents noted:

- a message about a victory in a non-existent promotion;

- a call or SMS promising a win after paying the commission;

- a call as if from a bank or from an operator with a request to name a one-time password from the SMS that will come;

- a message about the receipt of a small money order with a further attempt to learn the credit card data.

"This result of the study proves that attacks on paying users in the modern world have become more aggressive, and the technologies for this have become more sophisticated," Director Cyber Security (CISO/DPO) at Kyivstar Yuriy Prokopenko said.

For security purposes, the company recommends that subscribers personalize their number and bind their SIM card to their passport or conclude a contract with a telecom operator. In this case, the replacement of the card after it was stolen will require identity verification.

The operator also calls on Ukrainians to behave prudently and cautiously in public space: not to disclose personal data; register bank accounts to a separate phone number; carefully check which services and online services are associated with the mobile number; as well as use measures and services to protect businesses from cyber attacks and train employees to comply with digital security rules.

Some 550 people were surveyed using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview).

