Sport

13:43 31.01.2023

Ministry of Sports presents flagship profile projects of Ukraine's recovery plan

2 min read
The Ministry of Youth and Sports presented the flagship profile projects of Ukraine's recovery plan.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Sports, the first results of the Sectoral Working Group Youth and Sports on the formation of a policy plan for Ukraine's recovery from the consequences of the war have been published.

It is noted that the Youth and Sport working group has developed proposals for five goals and 127 tasks of Ukraine's recovery plan, 37 national projects have been proposed, which are planned to be implemented by the end of 2032.

In particular, among the flagship projects of the Ministry of Sports aimed at implementing reforms in the youth sector, the fields of physical culture and sports, and national-patriotic education, there is the Ukrainian Youth Fund, a state institution responsible for the implementation of youth policy, which will provide grants in support of youth projects relevant for the state. It is noted that the Fund will be created on the basis of partnership between the state and international organizations.

The second project - United Ukraine - is the development of a democratic, conscious and responsible society, the formation of a civil position and the preparation of the population for civil protection, the formation of a security environment.

The third project is the introduction of the European model of sports in Ukraine.

"The project is aimed at introducing a new system for regulating activities in the field of physical culture and sports. The main priorities are: the formation of a healthy nation, the introduction of a club system, the autonomy of sports, the effective use of sports facilities, and digitalization," the report says.

